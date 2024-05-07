Met Gala 2024: A Look At How This Year's Co-Chairs Graced The Oscars Of Fashion Ft Zendaya, JLo, Chris Hemsworth And Bad Bunny

The co-hosts of fashion’s biggest night graced the green carpet in style!

Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny represent this year’s high-stakes black-tie event alongside Anna Wintour. The unlikely quartet brought their fashion A-game to the grand event! Check out the fits slayed by the Met Gala 2024 co-chairs!

Chris Hemsworth

MCU’s beloved Thor graced the carpet in a simple off-white Tom Ford suit. Meanwhile, his arm candy and wife, Elsa Pataky, wore a body-hugging sheer golden dress with a statement headpiece. Hemsworth’s look seemed effortless but a bit steered away from the Garden of Time dress code of the Met.

Zendaya

The Challengers actress rocked not one but two outfits! She first showed up wearing an ocean-blue Maison Margiela gown with a dramatic top hat with a feather. This might be an ode to J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story, which inspired the Ganden of Time dress code. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Next, she showed up in a Givenchy couture dress from the spring 1996 collection that had never been worn before. It’s safe to say that Zendaya did justice to the theme of the event.

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez

The Let’s Get Loud singer graced the Met carpet in a slightly see-through butterfly-inspired Schiaparelli gown adorned with stone embellishments. JLo went easy on the make-up with a neutral contour and glossy lip.

The dress is a labor of love and took 800 hours to complete. It used 2.5 million hand-embroidered silver-foil bugle beads! She completed the look with massive platform heels and a skin-toned clutch.

Bad Bunny

The Diles rapper looked dope in a custom Maison Margiela Artisanal Collection by John Galliano. His look included a black satin corset layered with a navy jacket paired with a reverse-swatched hat.

Advertisement

The Puerto Rican rapper completed his look with a floral bouquet and star-shaped sunglasses. His ensemble looked dapper and close to the theme, with subtle nods to the floral theme with the bouquet and top hat.