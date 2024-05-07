The last week was a sigh of relief for producer Sajid Nadiadwala and his actor, Kartik Aaryan as their sports drama, Chandu Champion, will no longer face a clash from the Shankar-directed Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan on June 14. Ever since then, the industry is buzzing with a probable release date of this vigilante drama. The latest we hear is that Indian 2 will hit the big screen on July 17, 2024.

Indian 2 to be released on Muharram in July

According to the latest buzz in the exhibition circle, the Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 will hit the big screen on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. “It’s going to be a Muharram release for Indian 2. The team is now working keeping the date in mind. While the film is ready, the makers want to shoot for a song featuring Kamal Haasan over 5 days. The shoot will now take place sometime in May, following which it will be a complete wrap,” shared an insider.

After the release of Indian 2, Shankar's next will be Game Changer with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani followed by Indian 3. "Game Changer could hit the big screen in the window of October to January, with dates ranging from Dussehra, Diwali, Christmas to Sankranti," the insider added, followed by Indian 3 during the Summer 2025 period.

Game Changer and Indian 3 to follow Indian 2

The source further added that the dates of all 3 Shankar films are interlinked, and hopefully, after all the delays, this is the final schedule for the release. Talking about Shankar, he has become the first director in modern times to be shooting for 3 films simultaneously, and if he delivers big, he will have a unique record under his name.

Interestingly, all 3 films - Indian 2, Game Changer and Indian 3 - are high-octane dramas set against the backdrop of the Indian Political System, however, our source assures that the treatment and storytelling pattern is different in all the 3 films. More updates on the 3-projects are awaited.

