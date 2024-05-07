In a recent interview with BBC, Daniel Ek, the CEO of Spotify shed light on the reason why they have cut ties with Meghan Markle back in June. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed their decision to end their Spotify partnership which was reportedly worth $20miilion. Four months after the deal wasn’t renewed, Daniel revealed the reason.

Spotify team opens up about partnership

Spotify CEO revealed why Meghan Markle’s podcast, Archetypes, was canceled. A statement from Spotify and Archewell Audio, the audio production company of the Royal couple confirmed that Spotify and Archewell have a mutual decision of parting ways and are proud of the work they did together. In October last year, Daniel Ek spoke to BBC about the reason why the award-winning series, Archetypes was scrapped. He said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were offered a $20 million deal as part of the streaming giant offering new creators new avenues. But not all of the new projects actually brought good results, Ek added.

Spotify CEO told the outlet, "We thought new innovation was needed to happen here. We thought we can come in and offer a great experience that both makes consumers very happy and allows new creators new avenues." He also gave the best wishes to both Harry and Meghan, even if the couple chooses to continue their projects with another streaming service. These comments came less than two weeks after the Suits alum officially abandoned her 17-month battle to trademark the word Archetypes. Notably, Spotify didn't renew Markle's podcast for a second season. The Spotify deal was signed in 2020 but was able to deliver only 13 hours of programming in two and half years.

Meghan Markle’s podcast, Archetypes: Deets!

The 42-year-old actress’ podcast saw her speaking to celebrities, historians, and experts about the history of stereotypes leveled against women. The podcast features several high-profile guests such as Tennis star Serena Williams, socialite Paris Hilton, singer Mariah Carey and actors Constance Wu, and Mindy Kaling. The Gracie Awards named Meghan as the top Entertainment Podcast for her work but the series still received mixed reviews.

While Meghan’s podcast received love and criticism, the guests from the series came out to support the host. In an interview with Us Weekly, Bravo host Andy Cohen who was one of the guests on Meghan’s show hit back against claims that she didn’t conduct her own interviews for the podcast. Cohen said that it was just a rumor and that Meghan was quite well-researched, well-informed, and thoughtful.

