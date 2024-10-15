Ex-FIFTY FIFTY’s Saena, Aran, and Sio to re-debut in new 3-member girl group ablume; Here’s where to follow them now

Former FIFTY FIFTY members Saena, Aran, and Sio have been announced as the members of a new girl group ablume. Previously, in August, the trio signed exclusive contracts with an IOK Company subsidiary. Fans are now eagerly looking forward to their re-debut in ablume.

On October 15, MASSIVE E&C, a new agency under IOK Company (now known as NS ENM), launched a new girl group ablume. They announced that this three-member girl group is comprised of Saena, Aran, and Sio who were originally with FIFTY FIFTY. In addition to this, ablume also launched their official accounts on Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook.

According to the agency, the group’s name is derived from the German word ‘Blume’, which means flower. ablume depicts this new girl group’s ‘journey of blooming’ while symbolizing their growth.

“Like a small seed blossoming into a flower, each member—ARAN, SAENA, and SIO—unfolds their creative potential, embracing change and discovering their unique colors. Together, these colors blend to create the vibrant and diverse music that defines ablume”, the agency explained unraveling the members’ looks as the new group.

The meaning of their group also seems to symbolize the fall and cherry blossom season. “Cheerfulness“ and ”Harmony“ – Cosmos, with its delicate petals swaying in the autumn breeze, embodies a sense of purity and peace. It is also well-known as a flower that symbolizes harmony with nature.”, their first post read.

Saena, Aran, and Sio originally debuted with FIFTY FIFTY in 2022. They were the hitmakers behind the Cupid, that took over the internet world by storm. Alongside Keena, these three members equally contributed to the rookie girl group’s emerging global success. However, things went south when they got embroiled in a lawsuit row with FIFTY FIFTY’s agency ATTRAKT.

Although in November 2023, the contracts were terminated, the issue was far from being settled. Most recently, the three members filed a civil lawsuit against the agency, demanding 301 million KRW in plantiff. Previously in June 2023, They argued the reason was ATTRAKT’s “failure to provide settlement statements’. However, the court dismissed the request at that time.