‘Under investigation’: SM Entertainment comments on Taeil’s quasi-rape charges for sexual assault of intoxicated woman

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

Following the reports of former NCT member Taeil being charged with quasi-rape of an intoxicated woman, the group’s agency SM Entertainment has briefly commented. Earlier today, it was reported that the former K-pop idol has been prosecuted without detention on the 12th of last month.

On October 7, Korean media outlet OSEN reported that regarding the new charges against Taeil, SM Entertainment stated, “It is difficult to comment as the matter is currently under investigation."

Earlier today, it was reported that on September 12, Taeil was prosecuted without detention on charges of quasi-rape. The term is used to describe special sexual assault cases in South Korea, where the perpetrator engages in nonconsensual sexual intercourse with an intoxicated person, who is unable to resist.

In Taeil's case, reportedly he sexually assaulted a woman who was under the influence of alcohol. He also had two non-celebrity accomplices.

If the charges are confirmed, according to Article 4 in South Korea, a person can be sentenced to at least 7 years in prison or life imprisonment based on the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment, etc. of Sexual Crimes.

His alleged crimes first came to light back in August, when SM Entertainment announced his removal from NCT and its sub-unit NCT 127. Though the agency kept tight-lipped about it, only mentioning ‘unspecified sexual crimes’, they acknowledged the gravity of the situation.

Later on the same day, he was summoned for questioning at the Bangbae Police Station, who then revealed that his victims didn’t involve minors or same-sex individuals.

However, at the same time, it came to light, that he was booked on a sexual offense case back in June and the investigation has been ongoing since then. This led many to believe SM Entertainment’s involvement to cover it up. The agency later issued a statement clarifying that they were unaware of it and only came to know about the investigation in mid-August.

Two months later since he was indicated, it was reported that his case had been handed over to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office. It has been reported that the prosecution has yet to summon him for further questioning.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of assault or sexual offense, please reach out to the authorities or NGO and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

