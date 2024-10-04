Ex-OH MY GIRL member Jiho to play Park Hyung Sik’s key supporter in upcoming thriller Treasure Island

Former OH MY GIRL member Jiho is all set for her first pivotal acting role. As per recent updates, she has been cast in the upcoming thriller drama Treasure Island. She will be seen acting alongside Park Hyung Sik, Heo Joon Ho, Hong Hwa Yeon, and more talents.

On October 4, Jiho's agency P&Studio announced that she is confirmed to play a key character in Treasure Island, taking on the challenge of her first serious acting role.

She will play the role of Park Hyung Sik’s character Seo Dong Joo’s assistant Myeong Tae Geum. On the outside, she is known as the owner of an old music instrument shop, but she is actually a genius hacker and the heir of a loan shark family. As a key supporter of Seo Dong Joo, she helps him by skillfully navigating the boundaries between legal and illegal.

Expectations are already high as fans are looking forward to her bringing the intricate character of Meyong Tae Geum live. At the same time, her addition to the cast lineup is raising much anticipation since she will seen closely working with Park Hyung Sik.

In addition, although this isn’t her first acting role, it is the most challenging one she has taken on so far. With this, she is set to expand her horizon one step further, marking a significant moment in her career.

Treasure Island is an upcoming thriller drama that is being helmed by director Jin Chang Gyu and writer Lee Myung Hee. It will depict a jolting story of a man who hacks into a political slush fund worth 2 trillion won. However, before knowing he was hacked, a power broker decides to kill the man.

Park Hyung Sik is confirmed to lead the work as Seo Dong Joo. He is the head of the Public Affairs team for Daesan Group. Although, he poses as someone devoted to the company, secretly he is ready to seize any opportunity that allows him to take over Daesan Group.

Meanwhile, Heo Joon Ho is set to play Yum Jang San, the former head of NIS and an influential figure in the society. With this stellar cast ensemble, Treasure Island is set to release in 2025.

