CONFIRMED: Hong Hwa Yeon bags lead role alongside Park Hyung Sik and Heo Joon Ho in upcoming thriller K-drama Treasure Island

Hong Hwa Yeon, the rising actress who was seen in True to Love has been confirmed as the female lead alongside Park Hyung Sik and Heo Joon Ho in the upcoming thriller K-drama Treasure Island. The actress bagged the role amongst a heated strong competition.

On October 2, 2024, the South Korean media outlet SBS Entertainment News confirmed that Hong Hwa Yeon has been cast as the female lead in the highly anticipated thriller K-drama. Previously, Park Hyung Sik and Heo Joon Ho were confirmed as the lead of the drama.

Treasure Island is scheduled to premiere in 2025 on SBS and will follow the story of a man who somehow hacks a political slush fund worth 2 trillion KRW (approximately 1.5 billion USD) and another man who killed him without knowing he had the fund and thus lost the hefty amount.

Park Hyung Sik plays the role of Seo Dong Joo, head of Public Affairs at Daesan Group, he is known as someone who can do anything for the company, But he hides his great ambition of one day usurping the Daesang Group.

On the other hand, Heo Joon Ho will be seen as Yum Jang San, an influential law professor and former National Intelligence Service director. He controls everything in the political scene from behind the curtain and decides kingmaker. He is at the top of the world with all the money and power at his expense.

Additionally, Hong Hwa Yeon will be seen playing the female lead Yeo Eun Nam in Treasure Island. The actress bagged the lead role after notably surpassing a strong competition of 100 to 1 increasing the expectations for the actress’ portrayal in her first lead role.

Treasure Island will be penned by the Money Flower writer Lee Myung Hee and will be helmed by the Military Prosecutor Doberman director Jin Chang Gyu. Treasure Island has begun shooting.

Hong Hwa Yeon was last seen in the rom-com Yoo In Na’s True to Love also known as Bo Ra! Deborah in 2023. She also appeared in the sports K-drama Mental Coach Jegal in 2022 and the short K-drama Only You that same year.

