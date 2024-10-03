EXCLUSIVE: Anushka Sen on working with Olympian Kim Ye Ji in film Crush, falling for Byeon Woo Seok's charm, and more

Anushka Sen, who already boasts an almost two-decade-long career in the Indian entertainment industry, has begun expanding her horizon in Asia. Ready to mark her Korean debut with the Lee Jung Sub film Asia, she has taken on another exciting project. Titled Crush, the spin-off series of Anushka’s first Korean film, also features sharpshooter Kim Ye Ji. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Indian star dished on working with the Olympic medalist.

We asked Anushka Sen what her reaction was when she first learned about the collaboration with Kim Ye Ji. Breaking into an excited expression, she revealed that it was, in fact, a surprise gift from director Lee Jung Sub.

“When he said that we are shooting tomorrow with her, I was really looking forward to meeting her. Because I’m a huge fan”, Anushka added, showing her admiration for the South Korean markswoman.

She went on to reveal being inspired by the sharpshooter's determination and discipline towards her sport, saying that she has a huge respect for all athletes. While describing their first meeting on the set of Crush, Anushka Sen said that it was an amazing moment, especially because Kim Ye Ji had a ‘cool’ vibe with a strong aura yet she was so humble.

“She is like my eonni”, the 22-year-old actress said, indicating the close bond she formed while working with the Olympic medalist. She also revealed that she asked Kim Ye Ji to teach her how to shoot. The professional sharpshooter is said to have not hesitated even a moment, leading to them filming this iconic video that garnered over 5 million views on Anushka’s Instagram.

Sharing her experience of working with the talented Olympic medalist, Anushka Sen only has this to say, “I’m so so grateful.”

As she continued to talk about her love for the Korean film and TV industry, we asked her if she had an actor in mind, with whom she would like to collaborate in the future. Collecting her thoughts for a second, probably recalling the very moment, she revealed that after watching Lovely Runner, she has been ‘obsessed’ with Byeon Woo Seok. Captivated by his irresistible charm, the actress couldn’t help but express her wishes to work with him sometime in the future.

However, while talking about her new K-drama ‘crush’, she didn’t forget to give a shoutout to Lee Min Ho, the Boys Over Flowers heartthrob who inspired her to pursue opportunities in the Korean industry in the first place.

In this exclusive conversation, Anushka Sen also gave us a sneak peek into her character in the upcoming series Crush. She revealed that this spin-off series will focus solely on her character's backstory. It will depict her journey, hardships, and what led her to rise as an assassin in Asia. In one word, Crush will serve as an episodic prequel to her Korean debut film. In addition, she also revealed that viewers will be able to see her speaking Korean in this upcoming series.

While talking, we unknowingly went back to the set of Asia with her, where it all started. She revealed her experience of sharing the screen with Korean actor Jang Yoon Young and stars from other Asian countries, including Daiyan Trisha, Sean Lee, and Pakorn Chatborrirak. She said that although all of the actors were from different countries and cultures, they came together in harmony to create Asia along with Lee Jung Sub.

Aside from her Korean projects, Anushka recently made her singing debut in the US, becoming the first Indian artist to perform at Times Square. Recalling the special moment, she revealed that the highlight was returning home with more international admirers, who are now looking forward to her upcoming projects.

