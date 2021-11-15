EXCLUSIVE: Poonam Dhillion on Dil Bekaraar, old memories & one unpleasant screen test experience

Poonam Dhillon will next be seen in director Habib Faisal’s upcoming web series, Dil Bekaraar. Interestingly, a song with the same title has been filmed on her and Jackie Shroff in the 1985 film, Teri Meherbaniyan. “When I heard the title had been made Dil Bekaraar, I was like, ‘Hey hang on, didn’t I have a song with that title?’ So I went on YouTube and searched for that song, and I must say I really enjoyed hearing it again. I shared it with all my co-actors, all my (onscreen) young daughters who probably may not have been born the year I did that. So it was good fun and a good nostalgia trip for all of us,” remembers Dhillon.

The show also features Raj Babbar. “I think Raj ji is looking amazing, and is a better version of himself since those days. He has really kept himself so well and is a very relaxed, chilled out actor. There is no tension which he carries with him, and is a very easy going person,” states the actress. Poonam Dhillon is one of the most respected actresses, and has featured in many popular films including Noorie, Sohni Mahiwal, Karma and Red Rose among many others. However, the actress talks about the experience of sometimes still being asked to do a screen test for a prospective film. Though the actress clarifies that she has no problem doing a look test if the filmmaker wants to.

“I had one experience which I didn’t find pleasant, because that person told me that they will have to do a screen test with me. I asked if they wanted to do a look test, and they said no. So I said, ‘The way you are putting it is a little..’ There are a lot of people who want to do an audition just to get the feel of the whole thing. But when they tell you they want to do your screen test, I said, ‘Go and see the screen. I have done like 120 films now, and if you want to see the recent one then see that too. One film of mine was released last week, go and see that if you want to see how I still look’. So those kinds of things sometimes become annoying,” says Dhillon.

She further adds, “To one I told him, ‘Aap agar Shabana Azmi ko lete film mein, aap use kya bolte screen test do pehle?’ She would have thrown you out of the stadium. So these kinds of things you have to keep in mind. If you are going to take a Hema (Malini) ji, or Rekha, or even me for that matter, after 40 years of working you have to understand that at least we know the basics of acting. Yes, as a director who will mould us into any character he wants, all that is very acceptable. When you are on the set, you are at your director's command, even if he is one film old or zero film old, you listen to him. Habib made us do three to four look tests and that is perfectly okay. You have something in mind and you want it to be good on screen, so those kinds of things are absolutely acceptable.”

Lastly, is there a chance that we would get to see Poonam Dhillon and her actor-son Anmol collaborate for a project? “Well, he is just starting his career, I am sure some opportunity may come at some time. In fact, I am quite happy to be doing that, and let's see if something interesting comes up. It has to be worth a while for both of us, and I am sure some filmmaker will think about it at some point,” Dhillon signs off.

Also Read | Ashnoor Kaur on her debut web series Pari Hun Main: I'm over the moon and nervous at the same time