EXCLUSIVE: Padmini Kolhapure on Dil Bekaraar: Working on a web series can get challenging

A new family drama titled ‘Dil Bekaraar’ is going to release on November 26, 2021, on Disney plus Hotstar. The web series features veteran actors like Raj Babbar, Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure and upcoming talented actors like Sahher Bambba, Akshay Oberoi, Medha Shankar, Sukhmani Sadana among many others. Dil Bekaraar follows the love story and the intense ideological clash between Debjani Thakur and Dylan Shekhawat. Produced by Sobo Films and directed by Habib Faisal of Do Dooni Chaar fame, Dil Bekaraar will transport the viewers to the golden times as they experience the simplicity and find relevance in the Thakur Family.

Talking about working in a web series, actress Padmini Kolhapure said, “As an actor, irrespective of the format, our job is to bring out the emotions of the character. But yes, working on a web series can get even more challenging since you need to keep up with your character's mood in each episode. Unlike movies, a show is spread out across a span of episodes due to which each character is more defined; the audience is gripped and invested in the character's growth so you need to ensure you are doing justice to that.”

She also adds saying that a film is packaged to showcase everything in two hours or so, but a series allows the director to tackle each detail and bring to life every corner of his vision.

The teaser of the series is already out. In the series, the characters portray a tale of humorous family drama with a backdrop of liberalization and journalism. Will Debjani and Dylan’s ideological differences and professions pull them apart or draw them closer? The series will show the magical era of the 80s.

Also Read: Habib Faisal on his upcoming Dil Bekaraar: The series will transport the 2020s audience to 1980s