Manisha Koirala says she was 'shaking' during first visit to Heeramandi set; recalls Sanjay Leela Bhansali asked her to go home

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has a stellar cast featuring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman. In a recent interview, senior actress Manisha Koirala shared her experience visiting the Heeramandi set for the first time.

In the interview, she also praised Sanjay Leela Bhansali and added that the web series is his magnum opus.

Manisha Koirala recalls getting taken aback after visiting Heeramandi set for first time

During an exclusive interview with DNA India, Manisha Koirala recalled her first experience witnessing the royal set of Heeraman. She said, “I requested Sanjay (Leela Bhansali) to see the set because I wanted to immerse myself in Mallikajaan’s world. When I first saw the set, I was taken aback. I became so nervous because it hit me that I am going to be part of this."

The actress spent a few hours and recalled that Bhansali asked her to go home because he wanted her to look fresh for the shoot the next day. "I couldn't tell him that I was shaking because I was so much in awe of the whole environment," she said.

More about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

The series is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who imparts his majestic signature style to narratives of love and betrayal among courtesans in pre-independence India.

The trailer takes us into Sanjay Leela Bhansali's universe. It gives a glimpse of the symphony of emotions as the characters take on stories of romance and revolution that collide in silence. The series is a vivid tale of love, loss, and redemption.

Manisha Koirala will play Mallikajaan, Sonakshi Sinha will portray the prime antagonist Fareedan, Aditi Rao Hydari will play Bibbojaan, Richa Chadha will play Lajjo, Sanjeeda Shaikh will play Waheeda, and Sharmin Segal will play Alamzeb.

On the other hand, Adhyayan Suman will play Zorawar Ali Khan, Shekhar Suman will be seen as Zulfiqar Ahmed, Taha Shah Badussha in the role of Tajdar Baloch, and Fardeen Khan as Wali Mohammed.

Meanwhile, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar will be available for streaming on Netflix from May 1.

