EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Meagan Good & Jerrie Johnson reveal how they relate to their 'authentic' Harlem characters

Meagan Good and Jerrie Johnson star alongside Shoniqua Shandai, Grace Byers in Amazon's new series, Harlem revolving around four strong-headed women in their thirties, who are figuring out their relationships and careers but have one constant in their lives and it's their friendship. The ten-episode series premiered on Prime Video on December 3.

In an Exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Meagan and Jerrie who play the roles of Camille and Tye in the newly released show, discussed the authenticity of their characters and how they relate to them in the closest way. When asked about coming on board for the show, both Meagan and Jerrie admitted that it was the writing that impressed them and Johnson even revealed how she read the script like a book and was convinced to star in the show from get-go.

While Meagan's Camille is shown to be an anthropology professor on the show Jerrie's Tye is a hotshot startup owner behind a successful queer dating app. In their own ways, the show captures both characters' most vulnerable sides and when asked about how they related to it, Meagan said, "I see a lot of shows that have like best friends and women of colour but I never quite saw myself. When I see these girls, I'm like I know every single one of these girls. These girls are in my friend group and I can relate to them in every single way." As for her own character Camille, Good maintained that "secretly" she's just as awkward as her character.

Jerrie who is not only an actor but also a poet addressed how it is easier for her to figure out a bad script early on. Although in the case of Harlem, it was Tye's character who stood out for her as she said, "The authenticity of Tye, just feeling like, 'Oh I know this person.'" Johnson further also spoke about the show's leads having a sisterhood that is captured in a "beautiful" manner.

Watch Meagan Good and Jerrie Johnson's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla below:

Harlem has been written by Tracy Oliver of Girls Trip fame. The show also stars Whoopi Goldberg, Tyler Lepley, Juani Feliz among others in supporting roles. The series is executive produced by Tracy Oliver, Amy Poehler, Kim Lessing, Dave Becky, Pharrell Williams, and Mimi Valdés.

