'EXO is still strong': D.O. hints at full group comeback after 4-year hiatus; preparation to start this year

D.O. opened up about EXO's plans of a possible full-group comeback and their preparation commencement during an interview for his upcoming movie on January 22. He shared how the members of the boy group, who have been focusing on their solo careers, are planning on getting together to focus on group activities. He was asked about the boy band's current status, mentioning most of the members' absence from SM's 30th anniversary event.

EXO leader Suho and Chanyeol were the only representatives of EXO in the SMTOWN Live in Seoul concert and since then speculations of a possible split in the group has been going on. When D.O. was asked if there was a possibility of seeing the EXO members together again, he confidently answered "EXO is still strong." He further assured fans by saying, "I believe we can definitely see the full group again. I want to tell fans not to worry."

The SMTOWN Live in Seoul concert, which celebrated 30 years of SM in the industry, saw the attendance of several present and former artists of the label. However, Suho and Chanyeol were the only EXO members there. They even tore up during the event, as they missed the presence of their teammates. The other members probably could not attend it because of their individual commitments. D.O. also talked about how it was difficult for the members to find time to get together to plan their group activities, owing to their solo work.

He said, "Since each of us has a lot of personal schedules, we need to coordinate our plans." However, even though they were busy, they were "preparing consistently" for the much-awaited comeback, as per D.O. As for the reunion in 2025, he said, "It might be a little difficult this year, but I think we will reunite in the near future." He also mentioned the possible delay in the planning to be due to them being under different agencies, even though their group activities were still managed by SM Entertainment.

The interview was held to discuss D.O. and Won Jin Ah's upcoming fantasy romance film Secret: Untold Melody. It is a remake of the 2007 Taiwanese film titled Secret, Secret: Untold Melody and is set to hit the theatres on January 27.

