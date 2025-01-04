EXO's Lay hints at possible involvement in full group comeback in 2025 after 4-year hiatus; Fans react

Chinese rapper and singer Lay Zhang has made fans go crazy over his latest revelation. Talking via a live broadcast, he shared how the members of the boy group EXO, who have been focusing on their solo careers, are planning on getting together in the second half of 2025 to make a comeback as a group.

As translated by fans in English, Lay Zhang said, "In September or October, we are seeing if I can get together with the members. I don't know and I'm not sure of anything right now, but we're talking." That particular clip from the livestream has been going viral on social media, with EXO-Ls (EXO's fandom) around the world expressing their long wait for the moment.

Even the host seemed to be surprised with Lay Zhang's remark and asked him if they were really getting together. To that, he replied of things still being in the talking stage, and that nothing is confirmed yet. He said, "I don't know, I'm not sure right now, but we are chatting."

In the rest of the broadcast, he talked about his trainee and idol days as one of the members of EXO, besides mentioning his individual endeavors as a Chinese singer and actor. EXO-Ls have been anticipating a OT9 comeback news ever since last month, after a statement from EXO's leader Suho and with Lay Zhang's confirmation of talks regarding this, fans are just over the moon.

On 27 December, 2024, Suho asked fans to look forward to EXO's group activities in 2025. It was during his award acceptance speech at the 9th Asia Artist Awards, held in Bangkok, Thailand. He shared that the boy band is planning to return with a new project after Kai and Sehun are discharged from the military next year. "After Sehun completes his duty, all members will have fulfilled their military service. We’ll come back together as EXO and meet our fans again," Suho said.

A few days before that, during his Instagram Live, Suho also revealed that EXO is planning a fan meeting in 2025 after Kai and Sehun's return from the military. EXO maknae Sehun was the last one to enlist in the mandatory as a social service worker, in December 2023 and is scheduled to be discharged on September 20, 2025. The other member who is also completing his military obligations this year, Kai, will be discharged on February 10.

EXO hasn't released new music as OT9 ever since 2021. Their last release was a special album DON'T FIGHT THE FEELING, released on 21 June, 2019. It contains five tracks and was released in four editions, including two photobook editions, a jewel case edition, and an Expansion edition.

