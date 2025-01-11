D.O. becomes first EXO member to launch solo lightstick; fans' unhappy with its price and quality

On January 11, EXO's D.O. became the first member among the group of nine to boost his solo career with the launch of his individual official lightstick. However, fans' reactions to the release were not entirely pleasant, as they expressed concerns regarding the price and quality of the item.

There was no official notice regarding the launch of the lightstick. Fans discovered it while attending the opening of the EXO member's official character pop-up store on the first floor of Jamsil Lotte World Mall in Seoul. Fans visited the store intending to purchase official merchandise of the two characters designed by D.O. , Zzirang-E and Charles, but they were surprised by the unexpected presence of his solo light stick.

However, fans hesitated to purchase the light stick of their beloved K-pop idol due to its appearance and quality. According to them, paying a price of 45,000 won for the light stick did not seem worth it.

According to some Korean netizens, the light stick resembles a water bottle and should be priced lower. One X-user wrote, "It looks like no one bothered to put much thought into it." Another commented, "This isn't even a bad design, it's no design." A third added humorously, "It looks like the Ninja blender I keep seeing ads for lol."

While some fans labeled it "the worst light stick" ever, others were unfazed by its price or appearance, simply expressing happiness that D.O. now has his own personal cheering stick.

EXO's D.O. recently appeared with Lee Kwang Soo in Eat What You Reap, a spin-off of the hit variety show GBRB: Reap What You Sow. Premiered on January 9, the show featured D.O. amazing cooking skills and fun antics with his co-stars. He will next be seen starring alongside Won Jin Ah in the romance film Secret: Untold Melody, releasing on January 28.

