EXO’s Baekhyun set to star on variety show Great Escape: Reboot after long hiatus; REPORT

Baekyun, the popular member of EXO will reportedly be making his variety show comeback with the second season of Great Escape. The show went on a hiatus following the first season and has decided to make its return after a long time. The K-pop idol who is known for his vibrant personality will be an exceptional addition to the cast.

On December 28, 2024, an exclusive report by the South Korean media outlet Star News confirmed that Baekhyun is set to appear in the TVING original variety show The Great Escape: Reboot. The new season will be directed by CJ ENM’s Lee Woo Hyung CP, renowned for his work on popular shows such as The Backpacker Chef, Korean Hostel in Spain, and Business Genius Baeksajang. Production of the series had been on hold since 2022, following the departure of its original producer, Jung Jong Yeon, from CJ ENM.

The Great Escape is a unique adventure variety show featuring thrilling escapades across various stages. Since its debut in July 2018, the show has captivated audiences with its innovative universe, creative sets, and large-scale production. It was followed by three more seasons: Season 2 in 2019, Season 3 in 2020, and Season 4 in 2021.

Baekyun recently made his solo comeback with the album titled Hello, World. Within the first day of its release, the album has managed to become the best-selling soloist of 2024. Moreover, he has sold over a million units, becoming a triple-million seller soloist. He also released the music video for the title track, Pineapple Slice and B-Side tracks Good Morning, Rendez-Vous, Cold Heart, Woo, and Truth Be Told.

At the beginning of 2024, Baekhyun announced his departure from SM Entertainment and the establishment of his own agency, INB100, where he will be carrying on his solo activities. However, he is still part of EXO and will be involved with group activities through SM Entertainment. EXO’s Chen and Xiumin also followed his path and joined his agency for future solo activities.

Additionally, Baekhyun held his first-ever solo Asia tour in 2024 and the concert kicked off on March 16, 2024, at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea. The artist made his solo debut back in 2019 with City Lights and went on to release two more solo albums Delight in 2020 and Bambi in 2021.

