Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin’s When the Phone Rings record 6.4 percent ratings; The Fiery Priest 2 ends with steady viewership

When the Phone Rings is an ongoing South Korean series starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin in the leading roles. The show’s episodes will The plot follows the lives of two individuals who get married for convenience, yet their relationship completely changes following a drastic incident. With the new episode, the show has managed to garner high ratings.

On December 28, 2024, Nielsen Korea revealed the ratings for the shows that aired on the previous day. The ninth episode of When the Phone Rings has been released, achieving an average nationwide rating of 6.4 percent and setting a new personal best for Friday, as it has been receiving less traction compared to the Saturday episode release.

Based on the web novel The Number You Have Dialed by Geon Eomul Nyeo, this story explores the complex and distant marriage of Baek Sa Eon and Hong Hui Ju. Their relationship began as a marriage of convenience. For three years, they have coexisted in silence, avoiding meaningful interactions and sharing no meals together, yet maintaining a facade of a happy, well-adjusted couple to the outside world.

On the other hand, Fiery Priest season 2, which airs in the same time slot as When the Phone Rings, managed to garner a 10.9 percent rating. The drama secured the top spot in its time slot across all channels for the entire week with the finale episode.

Kim Nam Gil steps into the role of Kim Hae Il, a hot-tempered priest with a knack for solving crimes as an ex-NIS agent. Kim Sung Kyun, who will be playing the character of Goo Dae Young, is clumsy and a pushover but extremely dedicated to his work. Honey Lee, or Lee Ha Nee, will also be returning to play Park Kyung Sun, who is a corrupt prosecutor who changed her ways in the first season.

The new season also consists of a new face, BIBI, the South Korean singer. She will be taking up the role of Goo Ja Young, who is a narcotics detective and is extremely passionate about her work.