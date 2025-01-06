EXO's D.O. and Lee Kwang Soo get surprise visits from Kim Woo Bin, SEVENTEEN, and Lee Young Ji at company cafeteria in Eat What You Reap spinoff; Watch

Eat What You Reap is a spin-off of the hit variety show GBRB: Reap What You Sow, premiering on January 9 at 8:40 p.m. KST on tvN. The recently released highlight clip of the shows portrays the hilarious duo's attempt at serving delicious dishes to their guests, with occasional visits from popular faces of the industry.

The 6 minutes 46 seconds clip shows Lee Kwang Soo struggling with his below average cooking skills and EXO's D.O. finding him hilarious. A clip features Na PD discussing the role of the duo. After that, CEO Lee Kwang Soo and director D.O. try their best to run the restaurant for 3 days.

D.O. impresses all with his exceptional cooking skills, while occasionally having comic breaks due to Lee Kwang Soo. Lee Kwang Soo tries to act as a commanding boss to D.O. but his cooking mishaps take his aura away. In the highlight clip, we see the duo working hard and serving some customers, who praise the delicacies. Watch the teaser clip here:

Their work goes normally until the arrival of actor Kim Woo Bin, K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN and K-pop soloist Lee Young Ji. D.O. and Lee Kwang Soo's stunned reaction to the unexpected guests make the show even more amusing. Kim Woo Bin acts as an external auditor, ordering the pair to work faster, while Lee Young Ji appears as an energetic part-time worker, skillfully skewering fishcakes.

Advertisement

The members of SEVENTEEN visit the filming set as surprise guests and savour on the duo’s culinary creations. In the highlight clip, we get to see Mingyu, Woozi, Hoshi, DK and Wonwoo laughing out loud while standing with Na PD beside the cooking space.

With all the fun and chaotic people from the industry coming together in Eat What You Reap, we are in for some good laughs. The full version of the show will be available on PD Na Young Suk‘s YouTube channel, channel fullmoon on January 10 at 6 p.m. KST.

ALSO READ: EXO’s D.O. and Won Jin Ah navigate love, heartbreak and personal growth in Secret: Untold Melody trailer; watch