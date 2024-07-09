Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Dong Wook to transform into fellow divorcees in upcoming K-drama Divorce Insurance; Report

Lee Dong Wook, the charismatic actor who recently took the lead in the thriller series A Shop For Killers is in talks to star in a new interesting K-drama called Divorce Insurance.

In new developments, Lee Kwang Soo has joined Lee Dong Wook in talks to lead the upcoming drama Divorce Insurance as two fellow divorcees.

Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Dong Wook are reportedly to lead the upcoming drama Divorce Insurance

On July 9, 2024, it was reported by South Korean media outlet Star News that Lee Kwang Soo has also joined Lee Dong Wook in talks to lead tvN’s upcoming drama Divorce Insurance. Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Dong Wook will star as fellow divorcees in the drama.

Divorce Insurance is the literal title of the upcoming drama, which follows the storyline of an insurance company’s product development team who create a special new divorce insurance product.

The storyline will focus on divorce-related issues and matters and how insurance companies tackle the same with appropriate insurance payouts. It’s Okay That’s Love fame Lee Kwang Soo will portray the role of Ahn Jeon Man who is a risk analyzer who predicts and analyzes dangers to prevent problems.

Ahn Jeon Man is a divorcee whose wife left him suddenly he pretends to be cool with it but he is facing several issues with it and has now become cautious. One day, when he joins a divorce insurance project he reunites with his childhood friend No Ki Joon (Lee Dong Wook) who is a divorcee like him.

Advertisement

They both connect emotionally and join forces as they discover a new kind of thrill in tackling divorce issues. Lee Dong Wook will be seen as No Ki Joon, who is handsome and charming and has been creating hit products one after another. He might be professionally successful but he has a history of three divorces and now pays alimony to his three ex-wives which has left him financially and emotionally drained.

Know Lee Dong Wook

Lee Dong Wook is a famous South Korean actor who is known for captivating audiences with his visuals and acting on screen. He is known for K-dramas A Shop for Killers, Tale of the Nine Tailed, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God among many others.

ALSO READ: Lee Dong Wook movies you need to watch at least once in this lifetime: A Year End Medley, Heartbreak Library and more