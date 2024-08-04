EXO's Suho didn't like BLACKPINK's Jisoo's Palace of Versailles PIC 'due to embarrassment'; know what happened

EXO’s Suho recently captivated fans with his comeback mini album 1 to 3 and is currently on his first-ever solo world tour SU: HOME recently revealed a fun reason why he did not like BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s Palace of Versailles photo.

During the podcast, Suho went on to talk about it and said he could not bring himself to like Jisoo’s photo “due to embarrassment.”

On August 4, 2024, EXO’s Suho appeared on the Bibim Pop podcast with Lee Seung Yoon. During the show, the host asked Suho about a time when he couldn’t like an Instagram post because he was embarrassed.

Suho first went on to say that he loves Instagram, watching other’s posts and decorating his own account. So the EXO leader went on to talk about when he was surfing on Instagram and came across a photo of a K-pop star at the Palace of Versailles.

He added that it is difficult to get a good photo there as it was a humming place, and one could either blur out people or post it as it is. However, the picture he came across gave the vibe that the K-pop star had rented out the Palace of Versailles, which left him utterly surprised. Suho revealed it was a photo of BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s Palace of Versailles.

Advertisement

The host and everyone pushed Suho to accept he wanted to hit like on Jisoo’s Palace of Versailles photo but couldn’t “due to embarrassment.” He further accepted that it was shocking to see that a foreign singer could rent the palace; it made him want to hit like.

Afterward, Suho said he would like the photo after the show, which he did.

Watch the full conversation featuring EXO’s Suho here:

Meanwhile, Suho released his comeback EP 1 to 3 on May 31, 2024, alongside the pre-release track Cheese with Red Velvet’s Wendy and the title track 1 to 3.

In other news, Suho recently led the historical romance K-drama Missing Crown Prince as Yi Geon alongside Hong Ye Ji. The EXO leader also released an OST for the K-drama titled Love You More Gradually.

In other news, Suho is reportedly joining Byun Yo Han in the upcoming thriller K-drama Reborn with Esom.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXO’s Chanyeol, Sehun, Baekhyun and Kai cheer up group leader Suho at his concert SU: HOME in Seoul; See PICS