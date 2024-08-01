Newtopia FIRST LOOK: BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Park Jeong Min confirmed to lead upcoming zombie drama; scheduled for 2025 premiere

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Park Jeong Min's zombie drama Newtopia, which was previously known as Influenza, is all set to be released in 2025. The network confirmed the main cast and also shared stills from the upcoming drama.

Earlier in July, Jisoo had confirmed that the filming for the drama has wrapped up as she shared pictiures marking the completion of the filming.

Newtopia starring BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Park Jeong Min confirms 2025 release

On August 1, Coupang Play confirmed that BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Park Jeong Min will be leading the upcoming zombie drama titled Newtopia. The setwork shared that the drama is looking forward to a 2025 premiere. Anticipation runs high as the idol and actress would be seen in a new avatar battling zombies. Here is a look at the first stills released.

Newtopia is a fantasy thriller which will be starring Jisoo, Park Jung Min and Kim Joon Han. Jisoo will be playing the role of Young Ju who is a rookie and is new to society. She has a hard time understanding her feelings especially when her boyfriend breaks up with her as he enlists for his military service. Confused with the situation, she sets out on a journey to meet her boyfriend but soon discovers that there is a zombie outbreak.

The story has been adapted from the novel Influenza by Han Sang Woon. The project is being directed by Yoon Sung Hyun who has previously worked on Time to Hunt, Bleak Night, Jury and more. The script was written by Ji Ho Jin and Han Jin Won. Ji Ho Jin also wrote for A Shop for Killers and When Time Stopped. Han Jin Won has worked on award-winning projects like Parasite and Okja.

