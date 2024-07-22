EXO’s Suho to join Byun Yo Han and Esom in crime thriller Reborn by See You in My 19th Life director; report

EXO’s Suho is all set to make his small-screen comeback. According to the latest reports, the singer-actor will take on a pivotal role in the upcoming crime thriller drama Reborn. Byun Yo Han and Esom were previously reported to lead the work. Adding to the excitement, the drama has been penned by the screenwriter of See You in My 19th Life.

EXO's Suho to take on next role in crime thriller Reborn

On July 22, Korean media outlet News 1 reported that Suho will star in an important role in the upcoming crime thriller drama Reborn. Though many details about his character haven’t been disclosed yet, fans eagerly look forward to what kind of depth and intrigue he will add to the drama’s narrative.

Meanwhile, previously it was revealed that Byun Yo Han and Esom will lead Reborn. So attention is on the EXO members’ on-screen chemistry with these two talents.

More about Reborn's plot and cast

Reborn is an upcoming crime thriller drama that promises an engrossing storyline. It will delve deeper into ancient Korean mythology, depicting the story of Hwanin, ruler of the Heavens who harbors the ability to recall past lives.

Byun Yo Han, known for his role in Uncle Samsik has been approached to play Baek Beom, a detective who boasts the unique talent of glimpsing into others’ past lives. Taxi Driver actress Esom is set to star as the female lead, embodying the character of Rose Miller.

She also harbors a unique talent and remembers her past 12 lives. While expectations are already high for their chemistry, the director and writer’s partnership promises more.

Reborn is set to be helmed by director Lee Dong Yon known for She Would Never Know, Fated to Love You, The Quuen’s Classroom, and more. On the other hand, the screenplay has been penned by Han Areum, who has co-written See You in My 19th Life.

Who is Suho?

Suho is the leader of the popular K-pop boy group EXO. Marking his acting debut in 2016 with the indie film One Way Trip, he quickly became one of the top idol-turned-actors. Some of his best K-dramas include Missing Crown Prince, Behind Your Touch, Rich Man, The Universe’s Star, and more.

