Missing Crown Prince starring EXO’s Suho and Hong Ye Ji: Release Date, time, plot, cast, where to watch and more

EXO’s Suho is returning to the small screens with a brand new drama, Missing Crown Prince. The drama is highly anticipated by fans as they are eager to see Suho in the role of a prince. This will be his drama comeback after Behind Your Touch. The drama will be premiering soon and it is better to keep an eye out so that you don’t miss out on this historical rom-com.

Release Date and Time of Missing Crown Prince

Missing Crown Prince is an MBN drama, it was supposed to premiere on March 9 but in a statement, the production house released that the release date was postponed. The Missing Crown Prince will be released on April 13, 2024, at 9:40 KST. The drama will be aired every Saturday and Sunday.

Where to Watch Missing Crown Prince

Missing Crown Prince will be broadcast on MBN and will also be available for streaming on Viki Rakuten.

Genre

Historical Romantic Comedy

Missing Crown Prince’s plot

Missing Crown Prince is set in the backdrop of the Joseon period in South Korea. The show is a spinoff MBN’s Bossam: Steal The Fate. The plot of the drama will follow Yi Geon played by Suho who is next in line for the throne after his father King Haejong, and a woman, Choi Myung Yoon played by Hong Ye Ji who may look normal but is a distinguished horseback rider, and also specializes in medicine.

Adding to the plot, we know that King Haejong is not completely the rightful owner of the throne as he usurped the place by rebellion, and undoubtedly that leaves the family and throne in an ever-present danger. Swords, fighting sequences, and secrets are not the only things to look forward to in Missing Crown Prince, as it has a very interesting romantic story between Yi Geon and Choi Myung Yoon.

Belonging from different worlds, it is expected that love between them is not conventional but breaking it in an amusing turn of events as the crown prince tries to flee his responsibilities he is met by Choi Myung Yoon. She has intricately planned to become the wife of the handsome crown prince for the same, she kidnaps Yi Geon. As they run to save their lives, they come close to each other and are destined to fall in love. The storyline looks not only interesting but cute as the equation between Suho and Hong Ye Ji looks fun and messy.

Missing Crown Prince’s Cast

Missing Crown Prince’s cast is like royalty as we will see the beloved K-pop idol EXO’s Suho in the main lead along with Hong Ye Ji who has been charming the audience with her acting skills.

Suho is a popular South Korean singer, songwriter and actor. He is the leader and lead vocalist of the renowned K-pop boy band EXO. Apart from being an idol, Suho has given many memorable roles as an actor. He was last seen in Behind Your Touch as Kim Seon Woo. His other notable dramas are Rich Man, The Universe’s Star, and the film One Way Trip. Fans are excited to see Suho take on a prince’s role in his first-ever historical drama.

Hong Ye Ji is a South Korean actress who rose to fame with her main role as Yeon Wol in Love Song for Illusion alongside Park Ji Hoon. She was commended for her acting and loved by fans. She debuted as an actress in the movie 2037 in 2022. She also played a supporting role in the movie A Normal Family.

Crew

The cast of Missing Crown Prince only gets better with the crew as many favorite stars return to the screen with this historical drama. Along with Suho and Hong Ye Ji, Kim Min Kyu will portray Grand Prince Doseong, Yi Geon’s half-brother who has unbeatable martial skills. Myung Se Bin will play the widow Queen along with Kim Joo Hyun as Choi Sang Rok, Choi Myung Yoon’s father, who is also the royal physician. Yoo Se Rye will take up the role of Queen Yoon, King Haejong’s second wife and Jeon Jin Oh will play the present King Haejong.

As time passes, the excitement for Missing Crown Prince rises, and it will be fascinating to watch a historical drama with a twist of romance and comedy. Don’t forget to mark your calendars!

