EXO’s Suho to headline Kota Kinabalu Countdown 2025 in Malaysia on December 31; Know details

EXO leader Suho’s solo career has been thriving lately. The singer has been visiting many countries across the world to perform and meet fans. Now he has been announced as the headliner for a highly-anticipated music festival in Malaysia. He will be performing at the Kota Kinabalu Countdown 2025, celebrating the new year’s day with the fans there.

On November 24, it was officially announced that Suho is set to headline the upcoming KKCD 2025 in Malaysia. He will perform on December 31 from 4 PM to 2 AM local time. The event will be held at the main stage of Kota Kinabalu Countdown in Jalan Tua Fuad Stephens. The EXO leader’s Malaysian fans are eagerly looking forward to celebrating the New Year’s evening with a breathtaking performance by him.

Suho is known for his vocal prowess and stage presence. Fans in Malaysia are looking forward to getting a glimpse of his charming personality.

Check out the announcement here:

Suho is enjoying the peak of his solo career lately. Not too long ago, the EXO member visited India for the first time, captivating fans with his performance at the K-Wave Festival. Prior to that, in May 2024, he released his third extended play 1 to 3, followed by a world tour.

On May 25, with a concert in Seoul, he kickstarted his first solo world tour SU:HOME. For six months, he traveled across the world to meet fans in cities like Taipei, Bangkok, Jakarta, Hong Kong, London, Paris, Berlin, Tokyo, Dubai, and more.

In 2012, Suho kickstarted his K-pop career as the leader of EXO. He quickly rose to popularity, thanks to his very charming visuals and amazing vocals. 4 years later, he made his big-screen debut with a role in the indie film One Way Trip. Continuing his acting journey, he starred in Rich Man, Behind Your Touch, Arthdal Chronicles, and more dramas over the years. Earlier in 2024, he made his TV comeback with a lead role in the historical drama Missing Crown Prince.

Meanwhile, back in March 2020, before his military enlistment, Suho made his solo debut with his first EP Self-Portrait.

