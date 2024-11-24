aespa’s Armageddon becomes group’s 9th music video to surpass 100 million views after Next Level, Savage, and more

Since their debut in 2020, aespa has achieved an unprecedented standard of success, living up to their moniker as the ‘real 4th generation leader’. From ranking high on music charts to performing at Coachella, the girl group has done it all within 4 years. Now, they have scored their 9th 100 million views with their recent hit Armageddon music video.

On November 24, around 4:15 PM KST (12:45 PM IST), the music video for Armageddon surpassed a whopping 100 million views on YouTube with the current count being 100,030,450.

Released on May 27, 2024, it took a little over 5 months and 27 days for the MV to amass this impressive view count on YouTube. With this, aespa now has reached a new milestone in their prolific career. Armageddon is their 9th music video overall to surpass 100 million views.

Their previous hits like Next Level, Savage, Black Mamba, Spicy, Drama, Girls, and Dreams Come True have reached this remarkable view count.

In addition, Supernova, which arrived as a pre-release single (also a title track) for aespa’s first studio album Armageddon also exceeded 100 million views on its music video.

Congratulations aespa!

On May 27, 2024, aespa released Armageddon as the title track for their first full-length album of the same name. It is a well-performed and carefully produced song, a vocal showcase for the girl group.

The composition comes with a dramatic bridge just before the chorus, breaking the monotonic melody. On the other hand, the music video also captured the essence, while keeping true to aespa’s signature futuristic concept. Armageddon is truly a strong centerpiece.

Following the success of their first full-length album, aespa made their highly-anticipated comeback with their 5th Korean language mini-album Whiplash. On October 21, the EP arrived with the lead single of the same name and five more exciting tracks.

Whiplash peaked at No. 50 on Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the World Albums Chart, showing why the quartet is considered one of the strongest girl groups in K-pop currently. Meanwhile, aespa bagged the Song of the Year title at the 2024 MAMA Awards with their chart-topper Supernova.

