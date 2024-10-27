“You’re my dream, you’re my dream”, crooned the Suho in one of his most celebrated pop tracks Let’s Love to a jam-packed venue cheering his name at the 2024 K-Wave Festival’s first stop. But the song itself holds a much deeper meaning for the thousands of EXO fans who were awaiting the K-pop singer’s comeback to India and this time, for a debut performance.

Following his appearance on a travel show, which he shot alongside fellow stars Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, then-CNBLUE’s Jonghyun, SHINee’s Minho, and INFINITE’s Sunggyu in 2015, this was the EXO leader’s much-awaited return.

Previously, caught in a hilarious situation when an Indian man asked the globally popular singer to snap a photo- not with him- but of his family at the Gateway of India, life came a full circle for the two as the doctor now attended his concert in person after 9 years. Recognising the face of the man, fans cheered the two at the concert, and it was as if a drama moment had come alive.

Reminiscing about the last time in the country, shortly ahead of his debut performance in India, we asked Suho what he thought of making the 2024 version of his famed variety appearance in Exciting India. The singer seemed more than ready for round two, smiling about the memories he made in the past and excited about the unending possibilities now. Out of the many, however, the EXO star seemed particularly anticipating a visit to a Wonder, “If I have the chance to come [back] to India with that program again, I wanna go to Taj Mahal! Because one of my bucket list [items] is to go to the Taj Mahal. I want to perform in front of it.”

Having been greeted by a bunch of fans the last time, the numbers of which have since grown immensely, Suho added about meeting them again, reveling in the bond they share and what he’d like to tell them, “I believe in the power of music. We use different languages but we can be one through dance and music.”

With his performance on October 18, 2024, marking the first time an SM Entertainment artist did a concert in India, we questioned Suho about the possibility of inviting fellow stars from his label and if he had any recommendations for any hoobaes or sunbaes that would like it the most. Appreciating the talent pool, the Grey Suit singer shared, “Actually, a lot of SM artists are really, really good, but I think the other EXO members haven’t come to India [so far]. So I want to talk to my members and [want] to come to India again, together.”

The leader reiterated his wish to be back with the rest of the group shortly after, as he stood proud on the stage making a promise to his fans who cheered louder than ever for an EXO-medley that Suho sneaked into his solo stage. This meeting, though brief, would continue to be one that the fans and the singer himself agreed to cherish for a long time until they meet again!

