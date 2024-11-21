‘Kai makes Chanyeol look small’: EXO member’s physical transformation after military enlistment shocks fans; Check Inside

EXO’s Kai, the popular K-pop idol is currently enlisted in the South Korean military since 2023. The artist has been away from the spotlight for a long time now and any update makes the fans frenzy with excitement. However, Kai’s recent appearance has actually shocked fans and non-fans alike with his sudden transformation.

On November 20, 2024, EXO’s Chanyeol shared a behind-the-scenes vlog from his recent City-Scape concert in Seoul on his official YouTube channel. The video featured appearances by fellow band members Suho and Kai, who attended the event to show their support. While fans were thrilled about the mini-reunion, one detail particularly caught their attention—Kai’s noticeably buffer physique, which left many surprised by his sudden transformation.

Following his military enlistment, fans believe that he has been rigorously training which has significantly contributed to his muscular build. Additionally, many observed that Kai now appears noticeably bulkier, even next to Chanyeol, who is known as the tallest member of the group.

EXO's Kai enlisted in the South Korean military on May 11, 2023, as a public service worker. His enlistment came unexpectedly due to a sudden change in regulations by the Military Manpower Administration. Initially, he was preparing for EXO's comeback but had to adjust his plans. The artist will be discharged from the army sometime around 2025.

Kai made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2012 as an EXO member alongside Chanyeol, Suho, Baekhyun, Sehun, Chen, Xiumin, D.O., and Lay. He also debuted in the supergroup formed by SM Entertainment consisting of bandmate Baekhyun, NCT’s Mark, Taeyong, Lucas, and SHINee’s Taemin. He further made his solo debut with the self-titled album in 2020, followed by his second solo album Peaches in 2021.

In 2023, he released his 3rd mini-album, Rover, which became a viral sensation among fans. The song’s dance challenge was performed by not just fans but also many K-pop idols from the industry. Recently, the artist has been confirmed to make his much-anticipated comeback following his discharge in 2025.

