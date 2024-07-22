Jang Nara, Nam Ji Hyun’s Good Partner to go on 3-week hiatus for Paris Olympics broadcast; Know next episode details

Jang Nara and Nam Ji Hyun starrer ongoing drama Good Partner will cancel broadcasting from July 27 due to the 2024 Paris Olympics coverage. Released on July 12, the drama about divorce lawyers is already witnessing high ratings. So, anticipation runs high for its return following the end of the 2024 Olympics.

Good Partner to cancel broadcast during 2024 Paris Olympics

On July 22, Korean media outlet OSEN reported that SBS drama Good Partner will pause airing from July 27 to August 10 in order to make space for 2024 Paris Olympics coverage.

Following the almost 3 week long hiatus, the drama will return on August 16 with episode 6. Ahead of the break, the Friday-Saturday drama will air its episode 5 on July 26.

Good Partner premiered on July 12 with a whopping 7.8 average nationwide viewership. After its strong debut, the Jang Nara and Nam Ji Hyun starrer has been constable renewing its personal all-time high scores for the past four episodes.

The latest episode recorded an impressive 13.7 percent viewership rating, landing the top spot among other Friday-Saturday dramas.

More about Good Partner

Penned by an actual divorce lawyer, SBS drama Good Partner depicts the story of two very different women in this profession and their humours struggles. Jang Nara, known for Sell Your Haunted House, Confession Couple, and more dramas stars as Cha Eun Kyung in Good Partner.

She is a star lawyer boasting 17 years of experience and dominates the world of divorce law. However, her professional success brings her much trouble in her personal life as she faces her own divorce.

On the other hand, Nam Ji Hyun, who has previously starred in Little Women, and Suspicious Partner portrays the role of Han Yu Ri in this SBS drama. Unlike Cha Eun Kyung, she is an amateur in the field who embarks on her first case as a divorce lawyer. Both the women’s approaches often clash as their outlooks towards life differ from each other, often setting the backdrop for a heated dynamic.

Apart from these two talented actors, Kim Joon Han, Han Jae Yi, P.O., Jung Jae Sung, and more add intrigue to the narrative as additional cast members.

