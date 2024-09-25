EXO’s Suho to join Chae Jong Hyeop and Im Soo Hyang in cooking variety show Chef of Antarctica with Baek Jong Won

Suho, the charming leader of the boy group EXO and a popular actor, has been confirmed to make a new variety show appearance. Suho has been confirmed as the cast of an upcoming cooking variety show with celebrity chef Baek Jong Won, called Chef of Antarctica. He will be joined by popular actors Chae Jong Hyeop and Im Soo Hyang as well.

On September 25, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Edaily Korea confirmed that Suho will be soon traveling to the Antarctic with Baek Jong Won for the new cooking variety show Chef of Antarctica. Baek Jong Won is a renowned celebrity chef and CEO of The Born Korea and a culinary researcher.

According to the broadcasting sources of the variety show on this day, Suho will be appearing on Chef of Antarctica. It will be a variety show where Baek Jong Won will visit a base in the Antarctic to cook and will be joined by Suho, Chae Jong Hyeop, and Im Soo Hyang.

Chef of Antarctica is rumored to be a variety show being produced by MBC’s representative documentary Tears of Antarctica’s production team. It is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2025. The cast members will be leaving for the South Pole later this year.

Meanwhile, Baek Jong Won was recently seen in the cooking variety show Culinary Class Wars on Netflix. The show ranked number 1 on the Top 10 Global Non-English TV Series on Netflix list in its first week.

Advertisement

Suho, whose birth name is Kim Jun Myeon, is a popular singer, songwriter, and actor who has been captivating fans and audiences with his unlimited charms across the K-pop and entertainment industries.

He is the leader of one of the most popular K-pop boy groups EXO and its sub-unit EXO-K. He debuted as part of EXO-K with the single Mama on April 8, 2012, with the other sub-unit EXO-M.

Suho marked his solo debut on March 30, 2020, with the release of his first EP, Self-Portrait. He was last seen leading the period romance K-drama Missing Crown Prince alongside Hong Ye Ji.