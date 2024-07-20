NewJeans’ 2nd debut anniversary event canceled for unauthorized IP use by Gwangju Dong Gu office

ADOR, the agency behind NewJeans, announced the cancellation of a birthday cafe event organized by Gwangju Dong-gu Office. The event, intended to celebrate NewJeans' 2nd debut anniversary and boost local tourism, was halted due to concerns over unauthorized use of the group's intellectual property.

NewJeans' anniversary event in Gwangju canceled over unauthorized use of IP

On July 20, ADOR, the agency representing NewJeans, issued a statement regarding the cancellation of a "birthday cafe" event organized by the Gwangju Dong Gu Office. The event, intended to celebrate NewJeans' 2nd debut anniversary and stimulate local tourism, was abruptly called off due to concerns over intellectual property (IP) infringement.

ADOR clarified that the public institution had utilized NewJeans' IP without proper authorization for promotional purposes. The agency expressed concern that the use of the group's branding, including their albums, posters, and other merchandise, could lead to unauthorized commercial activities and potential profit for unrelated businesses. This unauthorized use of NewJeans' likeness raised issues about intellectual property rights and prompted ADOR to take action.

The Gwangju Dong Gu Office had planned to host the event from July 19 to July 22, featuring a range of NewJeans-themed items. However, following the agency's intervention, the event was officially canceled on July 18 to prevent any legal complications and protect the group’s intellectual property.

More details about NewJeans’ latest activities

NewJeans, the 5-member K-pop girl group known for their nostalgic 1990s and 2000s sound, has been scripting history with their recent activities. Formed by ADOR, the group includes Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. Following their successful debut with Attention in July 2022 and the commercial success of their first single album, OMG, NewJeans has continued to captivate audiences with their music.

In March 2024, NewJeans announced a series of new releases, starting with How Sweet and its B-side track Bubble Gum on May 24. This was followed by Supernatural and Right Now, released on June 21. These singles marked their debut into the Japanese market, culminating in their fan meeting, Bunnies Camp 2024, held at Tokyo Dome on June 26–27. The group also plans to release a new album in the latter half of 2024.

