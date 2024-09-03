Family by Choice first poster OUT: Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chae Yeon and Bae Hyun Sung grow up together with single fathers

Hwang In Yeop, the famous actor who was last seen in the K-drama The Sound of Magic will soon be seen leading the most awaited romance Family by Choice. The K-drama is set to premiere soon and it has finally unveiled its first poster with Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chae Yeon, and Bae Hyun Sung displaying strong bonds in a family with single fathers.

On September 3, 2024, JTBC finally revealed the first poster of their upcoming romance K-drama Family by Choice starring Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chae Yeon, Bae Hyun Sung, Choi Won Young, and Choi Moo Sung.

In the new poster, Hwang In Yeop is seen in his character of Kim San Ha, Jung Chae Yeon as Yoon Ju Won, and Bae Hyun Sung as Kang Hae Joon as they shine brightly as youthful teenagers.

Hwang In Yeop is shown displaying the captivating charm of Kim San Ha as he poses with a smile while Jung Chae Yeon displays brings forth a colorful presence with her sunshine-y presence and bright smile. Bae Hyun Sung poses with a basketball displaying his sportsmanship with a cute smile.

Hwan In Yeop, Jung Chae Yeon, and Bae Hyun Sung furthermore are in the shade of two loving single fathers Choi Won Young who plays Yoon Jung Jae, and Choi Moo Sung who plays Kim Dae Uk.

Advertisement

The poster also has a caricature of a home displaying their close bond as they are connected with familial bonds even though they are not related by blood.

Check out the new poster of Family by Choice here:

Family by Choice is an upcoming coming-of-age romance K-drama which is a remake of the famous Chinese drama Go Ahead. It will follow the story of Kim San Ha, Yoon Ju Won, and Kang Hae Joon who will reunite after remaining away from each other for 10 years. They used to live together as a family when they were teenagers.

Family by Choice is set to premiere on JTBC on October 9, 2024, at 8:50 PM KST (5:20 PM IST) and will release two new episodes every Wednesday.

ALSO READ: The Judge from Hell main poster OUT: Park Shin Hye, Kim Jae Young, and more are entangled in world of crime and punishment