KCON Germany 2024: Family by Choice star Hwang In Yeop confirmed to host K-pop festival on September 28 and 29

KCON is heading to Germany for the first time and the MC for this exciting K-pop festival has been announced. Hwang In Yeop, known for his role in True Beauty is confirmed to host the event on September 28 and 29. Meanwhile, ILLIT, KISS OF LIFE, THE BOYZ, Lee Young Ji, and more popular K-pop acts are set to perform at the KCON Germany 2024.

On August 30, KCON’s Official social media handles announced that Hwang In Yeop is set to host the first-ever KCON Germany. The actor boasts a great experience when it comes to hosting. Along with Byeon Woo Seok, he was the MC for MAMA 2020. Since he will be navigating the KCON Germany 2024 stage, fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing his captivating charm.

Meanwhile, the first-ever KCON Germany is set to commence on September 28 and will run till September 29. The K-pop festival will be held at Messe Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany. The star-studded lineup for the event has been already unveiled.

On the first day of KCON Germany 2024, ILLIT, EVNNE, KISS OF LIFE, (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon, JO1, THE BOYZ, NOWADAYS, and GOT7’s Yugyeom will take over the M-Countdown stage, while Dreamcatcher, SHINee’s Key, RIIZE, ONF, izna, LUN8, Lee Young Ji will perform on the second day.

The Festival Grounds lineup confirmed some rising K-pop acts including Dreamcatcher, ILLIT, Lee Young Ji, izna, JO1, ONF, and THE BOYZ for September 28. At the same time, GOT7’s Yugyeom, Kep1er, KISS OF LIFE, RIIZE, and more will occupy the stage the following day.

Meanwhile, some of these artists will also attend the highly-anticipated Meet and Greet stage.

Hwang In Yeop is a popular Korean actor who entered the entertainment industry as a fashion model. According to reports, he was signed with YG KPlus, YG Entertainment’s model management company.

In 2018, he officially debuted as an actor with the Naver TV web series Why. He gained recognition after starring in the JTBC fantasy drama 18 Again in 2020. A few months later, he bagged a main role in tvN’s high-school romance drama True Beauty. He played a charming second lead in this series, which propelled him to mainstream stardom. His upcoming drama Family by Choice is slated to premiere on October 9.

