Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, Bae Hyeon Seong, and cast display close-knit bond at Family By Choice script reading; PICS

The new romance drama Family By Choice is gearing up for its premiere. On August 29, JTBC released photos from the first script reading, featuring the five actors—Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, Bae Hyeon Seong, Choi Won Young, and Choi Moo Sung—who will portray a unique family that is closer than one connected by blood.

Hwang In Yeop conveyed the calm and emotional depth of his character, Kim San Ha, with a steady, soothing tone. Jung Chaeyeon, as Yoon Ju Won, brought a lively and energetic presence, while Bae Hyeon Seong added a cheerful touch to his role as the sportsman Kang Hae Jun, complete with a delightful regional dialect.

Meanwhile, Choi Won Young and Choi Moo Sung, who play the fated partners raising the children together, bring a grounding presence to the drama with their distinctive gravitas. Choi Won Young's warm gaze toward the three young actors effectively conveyed the tenderness of his character, Yoon Jung Jae, a father who can understand his children’s feelings just by observing their expressions. Choi Moo Sung portrayed the reserved and stoic father, Kim Dae Uk, with a calm and composed demeanor.

On August 7, JTBC released stills from their upcoming drama *Family By Choice*. The images feature Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaewon, and Bae Hyun Sung smiling brightly, capturing a nostalgic sense of youth. Fans are eagerly anticipating the drama, as the stills hint at a refreshing story about friendship, love, and life. See the past released stills below.

Family By Choice is a romance drama that follows the story of three people, who, though not related by blood, grew up together and consider themselves family. Ten years later, they reunite. The drama is set to premiere on October 9 at 8:50 PM KST (5:20 PM IST) and will air two episodes every Wednesday.

The story is adapted from the 2020 Chinese drama Go Ahead. The project is directed by Kim Seung Ho, known for his work on Joseon Attorney: A Morality and Twenty-Five, Twenty-One. Hwang In Yeop is recognized for his roles in The Sound of Magic and True Beauty. Jung Chaeyeon has appeared in The Golden Spoon and The King's Affection. Bae Hyun Sung is known for his performances in Hospital Playlist and Our Blues. Additionally, Seo Ji Hye, Choi Won Young, and Choi Moo Sung play significant roles in the drama.

