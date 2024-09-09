Family by Choice stills: Bae Hyun Sung becomes charming athlete as adult with newfound feelings for childhood friend Jung Chae Yeon

Bae Hyun Sung will soon be seen playing a lead role alongside Hwang In Yeop and Jung Chae Yeon in the upcoming coming-of-age K-drama Family by Choice. Family by Choice has revealed new character stills of Bae Hyun Sung as he transforms into his character Kang Hae Joon.

On September 9, 2024, Family by Choice revealed the first character stills of Bae Hyun Sung along with a profile.

Bae Hyun Sung will be seen playing Kang Hae Joon, a bright individual who radiates good energy wherever he goes. In the first still, we see Kang Hae Joon as a smiling high schooler when he used to live with Kim San Ha and Yoon Ju Won. He can be seen brightly grinning showcasing his sunshine-y character.

However, when we turn the clock ten years ahead in time, Bae Hyun Sung transforms into a charming athlete. In the second still, we can see him drenched in sweat on the ground as he plays another one of his basketball matches. He is further dressed in his jersey while he looks at someone.

Furthermore, when he grows up into a charming athlete he also shares newfound romantic feelings for his childhood friend Jung Chae Yeon’s Yoon Ju Won much like Hwang In Yeop’s Kim San Ha hinting at a love triangle between the three.

His character profile reveals that Kang Hae Joon’s motto is that his family’s happiness is his happiness throwing light on his character who treasures his family more than blood relationships.

See the new stills of Bae Hyun Sung from Family by Choice here:

Family by Choice is an upcoming coming-of-age romance K-drama based on the hit Chinese drama Go Ahead. It follows the story of three youths, Kim San Ha, Yoon Ju Won, and Kang Hae Joon who were brought up like a family by two single fathers even though they didn’t have a blood connection.

They get separated when they grow up only to reunite ten years later with complex feelings toward each other. Family by Choice is set to premiere on October 9, 2024, at 8:50 PM KST (5:20 PM IST) on JTBC.

