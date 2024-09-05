Family by Choice stills: Hwang In Yeop harbors complex emotions for childhood bestfriend Jung Chae Yeon

Hwang In Yeop, the popular South Korean actor, who has been captivating audiences with his striking performances across various genres, will soon be seen taking the lead role in Family by Choice. Family by Choice has revealed new stills featuring Hwang In Yeop as Kim San Ha as he goes from being a happy high schooler to a teary-eyed adult.

On September 5, 2024, Family by Choice revealed new stills from the upcoming coming-of-age romance featuring Hwang In Yeop in his character Kim San Ha, who is charming yet hides sadness under his bright smile.

In the first still, we meet Kim San Ha when he was in high school and used to live like a family with Jung Chae Yeon’s Yoon Ju Won, her dad, and their foster brother, Kang Hae Joon played by Bae Hyun Sung. He can be seen smiling brightly while his striking handsome features take the spotlight.

The second still takes us 10 years in the future, when the trio that once lived like a family meets again and is forced to face their complex feelings towards one another. Hwang In Yeop’s Kim San Ha is no longer that smiling high schooler but a rather gloomy adult.

He stands teary-eyed while looking at someone. It seems Hwan In Yeop is having a hard time because of the feelings he has harbored for his childhood best friend Yoon Ju Won. Even on the verge of tears, he seems to master the art of holding them back and keeping his emotions bottled up.

See Family by Choice’s Hwang In Yeop’s new stills here:

Meanwhile, Family by Choice is a coming-of-age romance K-drama based on the viral hit Chinese drama Go Ahead. It follows the story of Kim San Ha, Yoon Ju Won, and Kang Hae Joon who were brought up together by two single fathers, Yoon Jung Jae and Kim Dae Uk.

But after 10 years, they are all separated and their family is not what it used to be. Now they have gotten a second chance at changing it all. Family by Choice is set to premiere on JTBC on October 9, 2024, at 8:50 PM KST (5:20 PM IST). It will be available for streaming on Viu and Rakuten Viki.

