Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, and Bae Hyun Sung show close-knit bond with no blood ties in Family by Choice teaser; watch

Family by Choice which is JTBC’s upcoming K-drama has unveiled a new documentary-style teaser. The romance story follows three individuals who, though not related by blood, consider themselves family after spending their teenage years together. The drama explores their reunion after 10 years.

Hwang In Yeop stars as the handsome Kim San Ha, who seems to have it all. After growing up with Yoon Ju Won (Jung Chaeyeon) and Kang Hae Jun (Bae Hyun Sung) as if they were siblings, Kim San Ha leaves them, only to return a decade later.

The teaser opens with a glimpse into a family that, despite not being related by blood, considers itself a family. The household includes two fathers, Yoon Jung Jae (Choi Won Young) and Kim Dae Wook (Choi Moo Sung), along with their three children: Kim San Ha, Yoon Ju Won, and Kang Hae Jun.

Despite the skepticism from those around them about their familial bond, the five show that they are a loving family. They demonstrate their connection through playful nagging, genuine concern, and sharing hearty meals together at the family dinner table. Yoon Joo Won remarks, “There are no families without their own circumstances. They’re all special in their own way,” building anticipation for the unique family chemistry that will be showcased.

The K-drama also recently released a teaser poster, which depicts the characters of Family by Choice united by a bond stronger than blood. The poster radiates warmth and fresh energy, prominently featuring Kim San Ha, Yoon Ju Won, and Kang Hae Jun. Their unique relationship is further emphasized by the two father figures, Yoon Jung Jae (Choi Won Young) and Kim Dae Wook (Choi Moo Sung), who stand protectively over them like a sturdy roof.

The poster stands out with its design, where the five individuals appear as if they were cut out and pasted together, perfectly capturing the essence of an assembled family. Each character brings their own unique story, coming together to create a vibrant, colorful scene.

Their smiles embody the phrase “a warm and cozy one-pot meal romance,” evoking a comforting and heartfelt atmosphere that makes them look like a genuine family. Their tender interactions warm the hearts of viewers, heightening anticipation for the touching and heartwarming story of this family.

The fresh and vibrant style of the poster perfectly complements the youthful romance of Kim San Ha, Yoon Ju Won, and Kang Hae Jun. This dynamic presentation highlights the excitement of their interactions and builds anticipation for the engaging and diverse story of Family by Choice.

Family by Choice is set to premiere on October 9 at 8:50 PM KST (5:20 PM IST) and will air two episodes every Wednesday.

