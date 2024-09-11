Family By Choice teaser: Hwang In Hyeop, Jung Chae Yeon and Bae Hyun Sung grow together through good and bad times; Watch

Family By Choice, featuring Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chae Yeon and Bae Hyun Sung, has been gaining a lot of attention as the star cast comes together for this project laced with romance, youth and family. Anticipation runs high as the talented cast and the director of Twenty-Five, Twenty-One come together for this project.

On September 11, JTBC dropped the third teaser for their upcoming drama Family By Choice. The teaser opened with three kids promising to be there for each other during the good and bad times. As they grow up, they navigate their first love, high school romance and their future together as a family. See the latest teaser below.

Family By Choice will be premiering on October 9. Previously, the drama was slated to be released in August, but later the date was postponed. There will be 16 episodes in total, which will air every Wednesday at 8:50 pm KST, which is 5:20 pm IST.

The plot revolves around three teenagers who are not related by blood but share a close bond with each other. They have known one another through familial issues, struggles, and traumas. Together, they navigate their school lives and are each other's support systems.

The story has been adapted from the 2020 Chinese drama Go Ahead and has been directed by Kim Seung Ho, who is also known for Joseon Attorney: A Morality and Twenty-five, Twenty-One.

Hwang In Yeop is known for his roles in The Sound of Magic and True Beauty. Jung Chaeyeon has starred in dramas like The Golden Spoon and The King's Affection. Bae Hyun Sung has appeared in Hospital Playlist and Our Blues. Seo Ji Hye, Choi Won Young, and Choi Moo Sung also take on important roles in the drama.

