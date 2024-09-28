‘Fan admiration’: 2NE1’s Park Bom’s acquaintance and agency address her post about Lee Min Ho

2NE1 member Park Bom recently left fans puzzled with a social media post suggesting that she was married to actor Lee Min Ho. On September 27 KST, she made headlines for her Instagram post featuring the actor, sparking a flurry of reactions from fans.

Park Bom uploaded the post on her Instagram account, sharing a collage that included a photo of herself and Lee Min Ho, along with the caption: “Honestly, husband.” The post quickly went viral, eliciting mixed reactions from fans. On September 27, an acquaintance of Park Bom spoke to the media outlet OSEN, clarifying that the post was not meant to suggest anything serious.

The acquaintance explained that 2NE1's Park Bom posted the photo out of admiration for Lee Min Ho, emphasizing that there’s no romance involved. While most fans understood it as her expressing their love for him as fans, some were concerned that her account might have been hacked. In response to these worries, a source close to Park Bom informed the media that they were checking in with her directly for clarification.

Later, Park Bom's agency clarified that her post was meant purely as a fan expression. According to TenAsia, the agency mentioned that Park Bom has been watching the drama The Heirs recently and became completely smitten with its main actor, Lee Min Ho. They described the post as a harmless expression with no special implications. It has since been taken down.

Park Bom, known mononymously as Bom, is a member of the iconic K-pop girl group 2NE1. As the main vocalist, she played a key role in the quartet until their disbandment in 2016. She made her solo debut on October 28, 2009, with the hit single You and I, which became a significant commercial success in South Korea and earned her a prestigious award at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

Her latest single, I (feat. DAWN), was released on November 22, 2023. Throughout her career, she has collaborated with many artists, lending her voice to tracks like GD&TOP’s Oh Yeah and Epik High’s UP, among others.

On the work horizon, Park Bom is gearing up for her return to the stage with 2NE1. The group is set to kick off their reunion tour, Welcome Back, this October, with performances in six cities across Asia following their Seoul concerts, including Jakarta, Manila, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei, and Bangkok.

