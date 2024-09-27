Lee Min Ho is Park Bom's husband? 2NE1 member's sudden post causes confusion among fans

Are 2NE1’s Park Bom and Lee Min Ho married to each other? The question arose after the K-pop idol shared a surprising post on her personal Instagram handle, causing massive confusion in the internet world. While her fans have come to her defense, others are criticizing the 2NE1 member for such a ‘bizarre’ post.

Sharing a collage of her selfie with The Heirs actor, the 2NE1 member has captioned it, “Honestly, husband”, with a heart emoji. Needless to say, this led to many questions from fans, such as ‘Are they really married?” Her post has since gone viral online, garnering over 65K likes within 3 hours.

Park Bom’s unexpected social media update featuring Lee Min Ho is receiving quite mixed reactions from netizens. Many are criticizing her for this ‘bizarre’ post with comments like “someone take her phone away”, “Please say you were hacked” or “Please delete it. I don't want to see articles and hate comments only one week before your concert”.

Others defended her saying that “She is just being silly, and not dating for real” or “She is being playful”. However, overall, the surprising post has created quite the confusion since then.

See Park Bom’s post here along with comments from netizens:

Advertisement

Park Bom, known mononomuly as Bom is a member of legendary K-pop girl group 2NE1. She served as the main vocalist of the dynamic quartet until they disbanded in 2016. On October 28, 2009, she made her solo debut with the single You and I, which became a huge commercial success in South Korea, winning her a prestigious title at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

Her latest single I (feat. DAWN) was released on November 22, 2023. Throughout her career, she has also been featured on many artists’ songs including GD&TOP’s (G-Dragon, T.O.P) Oh Yeah, Epik High’s UP, and more.

On the work front, Park Bom is currently gearing up for her stage return with 2NE1. The four-piece group is set to hold their reunion tour Welcome Back starting this October. They will visit six cities across Asia following Seoul concerts - Jakarta, Manila, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei, and Bangkok.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: aespa announces 14 cities for 2024-25 LIVE TOUR - SYNK PARALLEL LINE; to visit LA, London, Paris, and more