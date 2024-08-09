Throwback: When Lee Min Ho went ‘sightseeing’ at gambling establishment in New Zealand

In 2014, actor Lee Min Ho was spotted at a casino in New Zealand. He was in the country from February 6 to February 11 for a photo shoot with the outdoor brand Eider. During his free time, he visited a casino near Queenstown, where he was recognized by Chinese fans who were there and took several photos, which they later shared on Weibo.

At the time, Lee Min Ho was immensely popular in China. He had made headlines as the first Korean celebrity to appear on China’s national channel CCTV’s New Year Gala, where he garnered significant fan support. During his New Zealand visit, he was photographed not only at the casino but also on a plane and around the streets of Queenstown. On the streets, he was seen with two companions, one male and one female. When someone who appeared to be Lee Min Ho’s manager noticed the photography, the photographer was restrained.

From the photos taken, it reportedly appeared that the photographer even managed to get Lee Min Ho’s autograph on his plane ticket. Regarding his visit to the casino, his agency clarified that casinos in New Zealand are fully legal and that the actor's visit was simply for sightseeing.

Lee Min Ho’s then agency Star House Entertainment clarified that after Lee Min Ho completed his shoot, he spent some time sightseeing before visiting a gambling establishment. They emphasized that the venue was not a large-scale casino but rather a completely legal place that also functioned as a café and restaurant.

Advertisement

The environment was described as healthy, with games that were more about casual play than serious gambling. The agency noted that if there had been any concerns about the establishment, Lee Min Ho would have been cautious, especially in a location frequented by many Asian tourists. They also pointed out that in the Western context, entering a casino is often viewed differently and is not necessarily associated with gambling.

Since gambling is largely illegal in South Korea and carries a negative connotation, Lee Min Ho's agency felt it necessary to clarify his actions, even when abroad. They wanted to address any misconceptions and provide context for his visit to the casino, emphasizing that it was a legal, low-key establishment and not indicative of serious gambling.

ALSO READ: Happy Lee Min Ho Day: Exploring Hallyu King's rise with Boys Over Flowers, The Heirs, and more