Happy Lee Min Ho Day: Exploring Hallyu King's rise with Boys Over Flowers, The Heirs, and more

Lee Min Ho is celebrated as one of the top K-drama actors from the South Korean industry, renowned not only in Korea but globally for his impressive career and acting skills. His contributions have significantly expanded the Korean wave worldwide. Lee Min Ho excels not only as an actor but also as a singer and model. He gained widespread fame for his role as Gu Jun Pyo in Boys Over Flowers, which earned him the Best New Actor – Television award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Lee Min Ho's television successes catapulted him to become a prominent Hallyu star, widely followed not just in South Korea but globally on social media. He made history as the first Korean celebrity to have a wax figure created for him at Madame Tussauds. These figures were unveiled in Shanghai in 2013 and in Hong Kong in 2014, cementing his international popularity and influence. On the occasion of the star’s birthday, let’s take a look at some of his best roles that made him rise as a top Hallyu star.

Boys Over Flowers

Boys Over Flowers holds a special place as a classic K-drama that introduced many to the genre. In the series, Gu Jun Pyo (played by Lee Min Ho) embodies the quintessential chaebol traits—he's handsome, charming, popular, and exudes arrogance.

When Geum Jan Di (played by Ku Hye Sun) enters his school, he initially mistreats her, leading to bullying from their classmates as well. However, a series of events and personal growth eventually lead Jun Pyo to realize that his initial animosity towards Jan Di may actually be genuine affection.

Lee Min Ho's portrayal of Gu Jun Pyo's vulnerability and the profound depth of his love resonated deeply with audiences worldwide. Boys Over Flowers has become a quintessential K-drama classic and a gateway series for many international fans exploring Korean dramas.

The Heirs

The Heirs revolves around wealthy high school students groomed to inherit family empires. Lee Min Ho portrays Kim Tan, destined for Jeguk Group's leadership until exiled to America by his ambitious brother, Kim Won (Choi Jin Hyuk). Across the Pacific, Kim Tan meets and falls for Cha Eun Sang (Park Shin Hye), altering his life's trajectory.

Heirs follows the familiar high school storyline of the rich boy/poor girl dynamic but goes deeper into the burdens carried by heirs of rich families. Lee Min Ho portrays Kim Tan, who contrasts sharply with his previous role as the confident Jun Pyo in Boys Over Flowers, displaying a vulnerable side that is endearing.

Despite his typically assured personality, Lee Min Ho convincingly portrays Kim Tan's reserved nature and reveals his 'rebel with a cause' attitude when his love is threatened.

Personal Taste

Park Gae In (Son Ye Jin) is facing a streak of misfortune in her life. After a breakup and on the verge of losing her job, she finds a potential roommate in Jeon Jin Ho (Lee Min Ho), whom she mistakenly believes to be gay.

Grateful for his financial help, she welcomes him into her life, hoping to gain a new gay best friend. As Gae In leans on Jin Ho for emotional support, unaware that he is straight and harboring feelings for her, their relationship takes unexpected turns.

Lee Min Ho truly shines in the role of Jin Ho, a character deeply in love yet unable to express his feelings openly. His performance is infused with sincerity and heartfelt emotion, capturing the complexities of unrequited love with finesse.

Notably, Lee Min Ho seamlessly transitions between the serious and comedic aspects of Jin Ho, delivering both heartfelt moments and perfect comedic timing. Fans eagerly anticipate seeing more of his versatile acting skills in future roles.

City Hunter

In City Hunter, Lee Min Ho takes on the role of Lee Yoon Sung, who infiltrates the Blue House under the guise of an IT expert to execute his father's revenge plot. It's at the Blue House where he crosses paths with Kim Na Na (Park Min Young), a dedicated bodyguard. As they discover their shared quest for justice, they forge a powerful alliance that blossoms into a passionate romance along the way.

This action-packed love story defied expectations, becoming a massive success inspired by a popular webtoon. Both domestically and internationally, audiences embraced the intertwining of romance and revenge between Kim Na Na and Lee Yoon Sung.

Lee Min Ho's debut in action-packed K-drama scenes was particularly notable, showcasing impressive action sequences that effortlessly blended with his character's journey. What could have been awkward turned out remarkably cool, leaving fans hopeful for more of Lee Min Ho in similar action-oriented love stories in the future.

The Legend of the Blue Sea

When Heo Jun Jae (Lee Min Ho) encounters Shim Chung (Jun Ji Hyun), he quickly notices her quirky nature and difficulty in blending in with others. What Jun Jae doesn't initially grasp is that Shim Chung is actually a mermaid. As their relationship unfolds, the mischievous and rebellious Jun Jae starts to realize the depth of his feelings for her.

The Legend of the Blue Sea offers a modern twist on a fairytale, inviting audiences to immerse themselves deeply. Lee Min Ho shines with charisma, perfectly embodying the mischievous and sharp-witted Jun Jae.

He effortlessly portrays Jun Jae as both unapologetically sardonic and versatile in his skills, while also revealing his vulnerable side as a lost soul searching for his mother. Lee Min Ho strikes the right balance, capturing the essence of both facets of his character with precision.

The King: Eternal Monarch

In The King: Eternal Monarch, Lee Min Ho portrays Lee Gon, the ruler of a parallel world where a modern-day Korea exists. Driven by destiny, he searches for a mysterious woman named Jung Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun).

Their fateful encounter occurs when Lee Gon stumbles into the parallel world while riding through a forest on his horse. From there, Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul embark on a passionate romance, navigating challenges that arise from their entanglement across time and space.

Lee Gon assumes the role of protector for the woman he loves, navigating through portals and confronting alternate versions of familiar faces. Lee Min Ho brings flamboyant charm to his portrayal, captivating viewers with his engaging performance. His acting talent in The King: Eternal Monarch reaffirms his status as a top K-drama star, showcasing his ability to command attention and immerse audiences.

