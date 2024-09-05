Fans trend 'Taehyung is BTS too' as only V's fan cams get copyrighted, demand respect and clarity

BTS fans recently noticed that some of V’s fancams got deleted from YouTube. According to them, the videos were suddenly copyrighted after years since their original upload time. Moreover, V is the only member who became the subject of such a shocking fancam deletion. In support of their favorite K-pop star, ARMYs are trending “Taehyung is BTS too” on Twitter.

On September 4, many fans took to their X (formerly Twitter) handles and shared how some of V’s fancams were deleted from YouTube. Some of these clips had millions of views. However, what fueled the matter was when netizens noticed that these videos were mostly uploaded years ago and he is the only BTS member whose fancams were copyrighted.

Additionally, it was revealed that one particular YouTube channel, which has uploaded a lot of his fancams, had since been removed. Naturally, ARMYs were disappointed to learn about the shocking situation. In particular, these fan cams are like a memory archive for the group and the members’ past performances. In support of V, fans started trending “Taehyung is BTS too” on X.

Meanwhile, many think, this must be the doing of sasaeng fans, who have probably reported these clips. Other fans think that HYBE is behind the deletion, and maybe they have claimed copyright infringements, leading to the removal of those fancams. Fans are calling out the agency on X, asking them to treat V equally.

However, the reason behind this unexpected situation is still unknown. BTS’ agency BIGHIT MUSIC has also not reacted to the situation yet.

On the work front, V made his solo comeback this year with a refreshing digital single titled FRI(END)S, which was released back in March. Following that, he unveiled his first photobook project titled TYPE 1. Celebrating the release, he also launched a solo exhibition ARTSPACE : TYPE 1.

Meanwhile, back in December 2023, he enlisted for mandatory military service along with bandmate RM. The duo is now set to be discharged in June next year. In 2025, V will reunite with the remaining members to resume BTS activities.

