BTS' Jimin announces solo exhibition The Truth Untold starting October 11 to celebrate FACE and MUSE releases

BTS' Jimin is set to hold The Truth Untold exhibition, opening on Friday, October 11, 2024. Ticket sales will begin on Interpark Ticket on Tuesday, September 10, at 11 AM KST. The exhibition will run until November 3.

BTS’ Jimin's solo exhibition, The Truth Untold, will reflect on his activities surrounding his first solo album, FACE, and his second solo album, MUSE This exhibition will showcase every aspect of Jimin's solo activities through a variety of content. Visitors will have the opportunity to see Jimin's handwritten production diary and lyric writing notes, offering a glimpse into his dedicated creative process.

The exhibition hall is designed to help the audience connect with Jimin’s emotions during the production of his solo albums. The space is divided into two main areas: FACE and MUSE. The FACE section, inspired by water waves, features a media wall with continuously shifting waves and distorting mirrors to visually represent the confusion Jimin faced while searching for his true self.

As visitors move towards the MUSE section, which symbolizes the beginning of a new journey, the waves calm, reflecting Jimin’s transition from confusion to self-discovery and growth.

The exhibition features sets inspired by the music videos for Like Crazy and Set Me Free Pt. 2 from Jimin's solo album, enhancing the immersive experience. There is also a photo zone evoking the themes of Who and Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco).

Fans and visitors will get a first look at various behind-the-scenes content and a handwritten letter from Jimin, where he shares his true feelings that he couldn't express in words. Additionally, costumes and props from various stages, including music videos, as well as trophies and plaques awarded for his solo songs, will be on display. Costumes and props from different performances, music videos, and trophies and plaques Jimin has received will also be on display.

Jimin is a highly regarded South Korean singer, songwriter, and dancer. He made his debut in 2013 as a member of the South Korean boy band BTS under Big Hit Entertainment. Jimin attended Hodong Elementary School and Yonsan Middle School in Busan as a child.

He trained in popping and locking during middle school at Just Dance Academy. Before becoming a trainee, Jimin excelled in contemporary dance at Busan High School of Arts, where he was a standout student in the modern dance department.

Many idols in the K-pop industry cite Jimin as a role model, striving to emulate his dance style, mannerisms, and stage presence. Media outlets have referred to him as the "Idol of Idols," the "Idol's Bible," and the "Rookies' Bible." His influence extends beyond the K-pop industry, earning him recognition in various other fields.

