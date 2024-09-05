BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Cha Eun Woo's dating rumors reignite as both get spotted at same event; here's what fans have to say

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo have been once again swirled up in dating rumors. The speculation about their romantic involvement has been the talk of the town for quite a while. But now, it has been reignited after they were spotted at the same place recently. However, fans are dismissing the rumors saying it was just an event they both attended as brand representatives.

On September 5, Rosé and Cha Eun Woo both took to their Instagram handles and shared a branch of glimpses from an evening they spent at a YSL (Saint Laurent) event. A netizen shares a screenshot compilation on an online fan community with the title “Cha Eun Woo and Rosé went to the same place again”.

Just within a few hours, the post went viral, garnering over 90K views. With this, their dating rumor resurfaced once again. In particular, the clips and moments they shared on social media seem to have been captured at the same spot, fueling speculations about their relationship.

Many fans have since shared their opinion on the matter. Some have posted comments like “Are they close? SIgh, I like both of them but this makes me sad. The world that they live in!”, indicating how K-celebs’ dating life is often scrutinized by others.

Meanwhile, others are dismissing the speculations saying that the pictures simply show their attendance at the same event, a brand that both of them represent.

This is barely the first time that Cha Eun Woo and Rosé have been romantically linked to each other. Most recently in July, a viral TikTok video gave rise to their dating rumor. It was a compilation video that included a bunch of photos showcasing how both K-pop stars visited the same places over the years.

Garnering over 600K views within hours, the video created quite the buzz online. It also claimed that the pair had been in a relationship since 2021. However, neither the BLACKPINK member nor Cha Eun Woo’s side ever responded to the speculations.

On the work front, Rosé is currently focusing on her solo career ahead of BLACKPINK’s comeback in 2025. On the other hand, Cha Eun Woo recently released a new solo single in collaboration with Peder Elias

