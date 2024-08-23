First trial for BTS’ V and Jungkook’s 90 million KRW defamation lawsuit against YouTuber Sojang to be held on August 23; Report

BTS’ V and Jungkook along with BIGHIT MUSIC filed a lawsuit against malicious YouTuber Sojang for defaming them. In March, they filed a civil suit seeking 90 million KRW in damages. Now the malicious YouTuber is scheduled to face the first trial today, August 23.

On August 23, a Korean media outlet reported that the 12th Civil Division of the Seoul Western District Court will hold the first oral argument today for the defamation lawsuit filed against Sojang. The chief judge for this anticipated trial will be Judge Lee Gwan Hyung.

For the unversed, in March 2024, BIGHIT MUSIC filed a civil lawsuit against person A, the operator of the Sojang YouTube channel, seeking 90 million KRW in damages for defaming them. The first trial is now being held almost five months after the initial filing.

Earlier this year, through an official notice, BTS’ agency revealed that they have actively pursued legal actions against various individuals for violating their artists’ rights through slander. In particular, they mentioned that in 2022, they filed a complaint against malicious YouTuber Sojang for defamation and obstruction of business.

However, the investigation was initially suspended at that time. But HYBE stayed persistent, leading to the reopening of the case. In addition to this, earlier in 2023, they filed a civil lawsuit against person A, seeking damages for Sojan’s unlawful actions that heavily affected the company and its artists.

BTS member V also addressed the situation before on his Weverse fan community. After taking a look at some content created by the YouTuber in question, he responded that he would take legal action.

“I’m getting some money for snacks. You even messed with my family and friends. Goodbye”, he added.

However, this is not the first time, Sojang has been accused of defaming K-pop idols. Kang Daniel pressed charges and a lawsuit against her for creating a video with the title “Promiscuous Private Life of Nation’s Boyfriend-Actor-Idol”.

Additionally, IVE’s Jang Wonyoung recently won a lawsuit against her, which she filed for being slandered through her malicious content. Moreover, Sojang also went to trial for defaming aespa. When the press appeared outside the court, she was seen fleeing the site wearing a wig.

