Are You Sure?! Ep 4 Review: BTS' Jimin V and Jungkook's therapeutic escapade in Jeju is immersive and compelling

Name: Are You Sure?!

Genre: Travel, documentary, friendship

No. of Episodes: 7

Starring: BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook

Creator: BIGHIT MUSIC

Where to watch: Disney+

Release date: August 8, 2024

About Are You Sure?!

While BTS' Jimin and Jungkook are off serving their country, their new travel variety show Are You Sure?! is here to fill the gap with a dose of fun and adventure.

In this captivating series, the duo sets off on an unforgettable journey, starting with the vibrant landscapes of America. From camping under the stars to kayaking through serene waters, they dive headfirst into the great outdoors. The adventure doesn’t stop there, they next find themselves exploring the stunning beauty of Jeju Island and the charming streets of Sapporo, Japan. Along the way, they savor local flavors, soak in breathtaking views, and create memories that will warm your heart.

Are You Sure?! is more than just a travel show; it's a celebration of BTS' iconic charm. With a perfect mix of heartwarming moments and their trademark chaos, this series gives ARMY an intimate glimpse into Jimin and Jungkook's brotherly bond and shared adventures, making it a must-watch while they’re away.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

A recap of Episode 4

Episode 4 of Are You Sure?! starts with a heartwarming recap of Jimin and Jungkook's Jeju adventure, where they were joined by V for a therapeutic island getaway. This episode treats fans to a mouthwatering mukbang as the trio enjoys a Japanese feast at a local restaurant, savoring omakase and other delights. Amidst the breathtaking landscapes and a stunning sunset, Jimin opens up about the moon tattoo on his back and gives V a much-needed neck massage after V’s headbanging to rock music.

Their camaraderie continues as V teases Jungkook about his ravenous appetite while Jungkook blissfully devours his meal, oblivious to the jokes. After their scrumptious meal, V also calls RM, asking for the unreleased track Come Back to Me on their way back home, which sparks a heartfelt discussion about RM's influence and V's desire to cover the song someday.

As the night falls, Jimin and Jungkook take a late-night swim, with Jimin’s moon tattoo on display for the first time and indulging in playful underwater antics. The next morning, Jungkook receives a sweet call from his mom about Chuseok, and V, sporting a tee with his pet Yeontan, joins the group for a spicy breakfast feast. The episode wraps up with the trio having fun on a yacht, reminiscing about their past adventures, and enjoying snorkeling, ramen, and fishing, capturing their vibrant friendship and joyous spirit.

Our review of Are You Sure?! Episode 4

Episode 4 of Are You Sure?! delivers an enchanting blend of relaxation, humor, and camaraderie, making it the perfect virtual vacation for fans. It transports viewers to the serene beauty of Jeju Island, capturing the essence of a perfect getaway with BTS’ Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

The episode kicks off with a nostalgic recap of Jimin and Jungkook’s island adventure in Jeju, where they were joined by V for an immersive therapeutic retreat. The trio’s escapade begins with a tantalizing mukbang at a Japanese restaurant, where they dive into a delicious array of omakase and other Japanese dishes.

The food scenes are nothing short of mouthwatering, making it nearly impossible for viewers not to crave a taste of the delectable fare. Surrounded by Jeju’s stunning landscapes and a breathtaking sunset, the ambiance perfectly complements the culinary journey, making it feel like a mini-vacation for fans watching at home.

The episode also features a heartwarming segment where Jimin gives V a neck massage, addressing the discomfort V is feeling from his headbanging during his rock music session earlier. This tender moment shows the close-knit bond between the BTS members, highlighting their care and camaraderie.

The playful banter between V, Jimin, and Jungkook adds a fun and lighthearted element to the episode when V teases Jungkook about his insatiable appetite while Jungkook happily enjoys his meal, completely oblivious to the jokes.

On their way home, fans also get a closer glimpse into BTS’ team dynamics as V and Jimin discuss their influences and struggles. As night falls, Jimin and Jungkook head for a late-night swim, giving viewers a glimpse of Jimin’s moon tattoo and their playful underwater antics. The episode beautifully captures the serene and carefree moments of their late-night adventure.

The next morning brings a delightful twist as Jungkook receives a sweet call from his mom about the upcoming Chuseok holidays, and V sports a tee featuring his pet Yeontan. The trio heads out for a spicy breakfast feast, enjoying a fun-filled ride with Jungkook on his motorbike, V on a scooter, and Jimin driving the car. Their breakfast turns into another scrumptious mukbang, with playful banter about V and Jungkook’s pets adding to the enjoyment.

The episode concludes with the trio setting sail on a yacht, reminiscing about their previous adventures, and indulging in snorkeling, ramen, and fishing. This final segment of the episode encapsulates their vibrant friendship and carefree spirit, making Episode 4 of Are You Sure?! a delightful escape that will undoubtedly leave viewers yearning for their own adventure.

