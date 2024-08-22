BTS' V gets decked in 20 kg SDT uniform for special training amid military service; fans praise look in PIC

On August 22, BTS’ V captivated fans once again with a striking new photo from his military service, posted on the popular forum, theqoo. Serving with South Korea's elite Special Forces Team (SDT), V was captured in an intense moment of his Enemy Explosion Terrorism training, clad in a heavy 20 kg all-black uniform. The uniform's weight, combined with the ongoing heatwave in South Korea, made the conditions particularly grueling, evident from the red splotches on his forehead.

Despite the tough circumstances, V’s charisma remained unshaken. His poised demeanor and handsome appearance continued to shine through, earning him admiration from fans. Many drew comparisons to the iconic character from the hit K-Drama Descendants of the Sun, fueling hopes that V might star in a military drama once his service concludes.

Take a look at the picture here;

Although the official military app, The Camp, has stopped providing updates due to intellectual property rights issues, fans were thrilled to see this latest glimpse of their idol. In the photo, V, sitting on one knee and giving a thumbs-up, exuded strength and dedication, a testament to his resilience and enduring star power even in uniform.

Meanwhile, V, aka Kim Taehyung, embarked on his military journey alongside RM on December 11, 2023, marking the beginning of his enlistment with a blend of pride and anticipation. The two BTS members entered service together, and just a month later, in January 2024, V and RM graduated as elite trainees from the Army General Administration School. This milestone was a testament to their rigorous training and dedication.

Following their graduation, V was transferred to the prestigious ROK II Corps, where he continued to hone his skills and contribute to his duties with distinction. As a member of the elite Special Forces Team (SDT), V has been immersed in intense training, including demanding Enemy Explosion Terrorism drills, showcasing his resilience and commitment even amidst the sweltering heat of South Korea’s summer.

Fans have eagerly followed his journey, and although official updates are scarce, glimpses of his service have highlighted his dedication. V is set to reunite with his BTS bandmates in June 2025, marking the end of a significant chapter and the exciting start of their next collective adventure.

