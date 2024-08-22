When Emily in Paris' Ashley Park set stage on fire with electrifying cover of BTS’ Dynamite as Mindy Chen in season 2

BTS’ significant contribution to the Hallyu wave in undeniable. From Emmy to Billboard, the group has reached everywhere throughout the 11 years of their career till date. But did you know one of their biggest hits, Dynamite even made a surprise cameo in the hit rom-com series Emily in Paris? Let’s travel back to season 2 when Mindy Chen took over the Jazz Club stage with a spellbound performance of BTS’ first all-English track.

Back in December 2021, Emily in Paris returned to Netflix with its second season. At that time, American actress Ashley Park fans already got a glimpse of her exceptional singing skills. But who could have thought, she would perform BTS’ Dynamite as Mindy Chen!

Season 2 kicked off with her energetic jazz club performance and the actress aboulsy nailed the cover for the K-pop group’s all-English hit. Although she performed the song with her own rendition, there’s no doubt Mindy absolutely set the night by bringing the fire to the stage.

Watch Mindy shining through the city through Dynamite cover:

It wasn’t just fans who were blown away by Ashley Park’s cover of Dynamite. BTS leader RM also took to his Instagram and shared a recorded version of her performance, captioning it “wow”. In addition, V posted the clip on his Instagram feed and Emily in Paris star Lily Collins even shared his post on her story.

As ARMYs often proudly say, “BTS is truly everywhere”.

On the work front, BTS hasn’t had a new release since their 2022 album Proof was unveiled. By December 2023, all members of the group enlisted for their mandatory military service.

On June 7, 2024, Jin became the first among his bandmates to be discharged from his service. Shortly after, he returned to solo activities with plans to release a new album this year.

Meanwhile, next in line to return home is J-Hope. Using this hiatus, all BTS members have advanced in their solo careers. RM released his 2nd solo album Right Place, Wrong Person, J-Hope released a new docuseries and an EP Hope on the Street Vol. 1, V unveiled a new digital single FRI(END)S, while SUGA premiered his D-DAY documentary in theaters.

