Did BTS’ V give shout-out to SUGA while suing YouTuber Sojang amid DUI incident? Here's what we know

V and Jungkook, the famous BTS members recently gained attention for filing a lawsuit against a malicious YouTuber called Sojang. V allegedly gave a shout-out to fellow BTS member SUGA while filing the lawsuit against YouTuber Sojang and it has since gained a lot of attention.

Previously on August 16, 2024, BTS members V and Jungkook were reported to have filed a defamation suit against a malicious YouTuber Sojang who spreads hate and lies around K-pop stars and actors.

In the South Korean media outlet Star News report, V was found to have given a shout-out to fellow BTS member SUGA assuring that “I have a strong mentality like member SUGA”. Actually, V commented this in a Weverse post while replying to a fan’s comment in 2021. SUGA’s difficult initial life is well known in the K-pop industry and he is applauded for the way he faced all life challenges.

In new developments, V’s past shout-out to SUGA has gained large attention as the D-Day rapper is currently wrapped in a DUI investigation and has become a beacon of attention.

It should be noted that V and Jungkook have filed a defamation lawsuit against YouTuber Sojang for 90 million KRW in damages alongside their agency BIGHIT MUSIC. According to reports, the first trial will be held on August 23 at Seoul Western District Court’s Civil Division 12. This comes five months after the initial filing of the case in March.

V had initially talked about the malicious rumors being spread by Sojang on Weverse (HYBE’s online platform for idols and fans interactions). He pointed out that not only BTS but many artists have faced the same issues (with YouTuber Sojang). He had then assured fans and anyone who was hurt by the actions of the YouTuber that he would file a lawsuit against them.

In other recent news, the K-media outlet that initially released a CCTV video claiming it was SUGA has issued an official retraction of their claim and has apologized. The K-media was also reported to be investigated by the Korea Communications Standards Commission. SUGA was booked for driving an electric scooter while drunk on August 6 and he is still under investigation.

