Former EXO member Tao ties knot with ex-SM Entertainment trainee Xu Yi Yang; PICS

Former EXO member Tao and ex-SM Entertainment trainee Xu Yi Yang have made their relationship official. The ex-K-pop idol recently announced his marriage to the Chinese singer. Taking to his Weibo, he shared a bunch of photos of them together with the caption, "Goal achieved." Congratulations are in as fans look forward to their happy married life together.

On December 2, Tao announced his marriage to Xu Yi Yang through his fan community on Weibo. He shared a series of photos. In one picture, the couple is seen holding their Chinese marriage certificate, also known as buzheng. It is issued after the official registration of a marriage. In the caption, he wrote, "Goal achieved," expressing his excitement for the new journey ahead.

Back in July, Tao officially announced his relationship with Xu Yi Yang, earning congratulations from the fans. He also shared heartwarming sunset pictures to make the announcement. Since then, their high-profile relationship has been of public interest.

The next month, in August, the former EXO member announced his engagement with a public proposal. In front of many cameras and eyes, he expressed his deepest affection for Xu Yi Yang. His heartfelt words touched her heart, and she said yes. The proposal video went crazy viral online; one couldn't help but admire Tao for his daring confession.

Huang Zitao, known better as Tao, debuted as a member of EXO in 2012. In 2015, he sued SM Entertainment, claiming that the agency mistreated him. The lawsuit continued for 3 years, and in 2018, he finally left the K-pop group, followed by his fellow Chinese members Luhan and Kris Wu. Then he launched his own company in China. He debuted as a soloist and an actor under his new stage name, Z.Tao.

On the other hand, his wife Xu Yi Yang was a SM Entertainment trainee from 2016 to 2018. She was also part of the pre-debut ensemble SMROOKIES. After leaving the company, she joined Tao's agency in China. The next year, she debuted with the Chinese group Legal High. But after it disbanded in 2020, she kickstarted her career as a soloist and actress.

Congratulations to Tao and Xu Yi Yang on their new beginning!

